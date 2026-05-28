APC Criticises Governor Otti's Decision to Name Bus Terminal after Professor Oti

The Abia State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has criticised Governor Alex Otti's decision to name the newly commissioned Umuahia Central Bus Terminal after Professor Nnenna Oti, the Returning Officer for the 2023 governorship election in the state.

The Abia State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has criticised Governor Alex Otti 's decision to name the newly commissioned Umuahia Central Bus Terminal after Professor Nnenna Oti , the Returning Officer for the 2023 governorship election in the state.

In a statement issued on Thursday, by the APC Abia Publicity Secretary Uche Aguoru, the party described the naming as a reckless endorsement of compromise, conflict of interest, and a dangerous precedent that could erode public confidence in Nigeria's electoral system. Professor Nnenna Oti, who also serves as Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO), was appointed by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to oversee the collation and declaration of results for the Abia governorship poll, which Otti of the Labour Party won.

The APC argued that honouring her by naming a major public infrastructure raises serious ethical questions. It is disturbing and suspicious that a public officer who merely carried out an official assignment is now being immortalised by the very beneficiary of the election outcome she supervised, the Aguoru stated. The party also questioned why Otti singled out Professor Oti when many other electoral officials across the country performed similar roles in the 2023 elections.

It asked why other governors have not followed suit if the gesture was purely about recognising service and integrity. APC further alleged the existence of a hidden nexus and possible close personal ties, including reported maternal relationships, between Governor Otti and Professor Oti, suggesting the naming could be interpreted as a reward for favourable conduct during the election.

Any gift, honour, or public reward extended to a public officer before or after the discharge of official responsibility raises serious ethical and legal concerns, Aguoru said. In civilised democracies, such actions are interpreted as inducement, gratification, or reward for favourable conduct, he added. He called on Professor Oti to reject the honour immediately, warning that failure to do so would reinforce perceptions that the 2023 Abia governorship election was compromised.

It threatened to petition the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) if the decision stands, demanding an investigation into the relationship between the governor and the professor, including her conduct during the election. The APC also highlighted existing public allegations of financial mismanagement and abuse of office against Professor Oti's administration at FUTO, arguing that these undermine any portrayal of her as a symbol of integrity.

The party emphasised that Abia State has many distinguished sons and daughters - including Sir J.O. J. ImmortalisingSam Okwulehie, Chief Sam Mbakwe, Dr Anagha Ezikpe, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, and Elder Emma Adaelu - whose contributions to the state's development far outweigh those of an electoral officer. Immortalizing an electoral officer instead of proven builders of the state is not only an insult to Abians but a mockery of democratic values, he said





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Abia State All Progressives Congress Governor Alex Otti Professor Nnenna Oti Umuahia Central Bus Terminal

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