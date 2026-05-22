APC Considers Consensus Arrangement in Bauchi for Governorship Primary, Amid Tension

The report highlights indications from strong sources that the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bauchi State might adopt a consensus arrangement for its governorship primary despite an earlier resolution by critical stakeholders in support of the direct primary method. The move was met with tension among party members as some allegations of attempts to impose a candidate emerged, leading to protests and discussions on the need for a transparent and credible process.

Strong indications have emerged that the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bauchi State may adopt a consensus arrangement for its governorship primary following the postponement of the exercise for today.

The development is contrary to an earlier resolution by critical stakeholders of the party in the state, supporting the direct primary option. Recall that top APC stakeholders led by former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, had met in Abuja on May 7 and unanimously endorsed the direct primary method for the governorship election. Under the direct primary system, all registered party members are expected to participate in the nomination process instead of voting through delegates.

The APC national headquarters had also announced the adoption of direct primaries nationwide. However, findings suggest that the party may now be considering consensus ahead of the rescheduled primary, despite the controversy. Our correspondent observed heavy security presence around the APC secretariat in Bauchi, but there was no sign of members of the electoral committee who are to conduct the exercise.

A senior party member, who spoke on condition of anonymity, disclosed that governorships aspirants were being summoned to Abuja as part of moves to explore a consensus arrangement. The reported move has generated tension within the Bauchi APC, with some members alleging an attempt to impose a candidate on the party.

Meanwhile, one aspirant, Senator Shehu Buba Umar had earlier withdrawn from the race, citing alleged irregularities in the party's primary process. Some aggrieved stakeholders loyal to another aspirant, Dr. Nura Manu Soro, stormed the hotel where members of the APC electoral committee were reportedly lodged to protest the postponement of the primary election.

Speaking during the protest, a party chieftain, Musa Buba Mohammed, accused unnamed forces within the party of attempting to undermine internal democracy through consensus rather than allowing members to vote freely. He argued that APC members in Bauchi were only demanding a transparent and credible process capable of producing a candidate accepted across the state. According to him, the interest of the majority was essential in electing a candidate representing the will of their party.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was also urged to allow democratic principles prevail within the party. Our report suggests that the primary election in Bauchi and Kwara states, while several other states conducted theirs, had fuelled suspicion among party supporters. President Tinubu reassured the public that the party would conduct transparent and credible primaries across the country





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All Progressives Congress (APC) Bauchi State Governorship Primary Consensus Arrangement Direct Primary Method Electoral Committee President Bola Ahmed Tinubu Democratic Principles Transparency

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