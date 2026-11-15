APC Confirms Tinubu's Five-Year Security Plan Amid Boko Haram Threats

The APC confirms President Bola Tinubu's five-year security plan to combat Boko Haram and banditry. The strategy includes recruiting thousands of soldiers and police officers to strengthen national defense.

The All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council has officially confirmed that President Bola Tinubu possesses a comprehensive five-year strategic plan designed to eradicate the ongoing Boko Haram insurgency and address other critical security threats across Nigeria. This announcement was made in a statement issued on Sunday, establishing a clear governmental framework aimed at stabilizing the nation after years of escalating violence.

Tinubu's Five-Year Security Strategy

The newly revealed security framework is explicitly designed to strengthen the country's overall security architecture while improving military effectiveness and providing a unified, coordinated response to terrorism, banditry, kidnapping, and other forms of criminality. According to the Council, the plan is intended to align defence priorities, operational requirements, military capability development, and expenditure with both Nigeria's current and anticipated security challenges.

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President Tinubu's administration has identified that Nigeria's multidimensional security threats have triggered necessary security reforms. These reforms include a massive recruitment drive, the expansion of military commands, plans for the creation of state police, and significant investment in military hardware and infrastructure. The strategy aims to provide a sustained offensive against terrorists while maintaining pressure on criminal networks.

Operational Gains and Troop Expansions

Mr. Alake, who serves as the spokesperson for the APC Presidential Campaign Council and also holds the position of Minister of Solid Minerals, disclosed the details of this strategic approach. He stated that the Tinubu administration has recorded the elimination of more than 15,000 Boko Haram insurgents and bandits in the last three years. Additionally, over 130,000 Boko Haram fighters and their dependents have surrendered through Operation Safe Corridor.

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Operation Safe Corridor is a controversial federal government rehabilitation programme for repentant insurgents. Mr. Alake explained that the recent figures reflect the administration's two-phase approach to insecurity, which combines sustained military operations with non-kinetic interventions. This dual strategy aims to reduce violence through both force and rehabilitation.

To expand the military's operational capacity, Mr. Tinubu has created four new Nigerian Army divisions. He has also restructured existing military formations to improve operational coverage and enable troops to respond more swiftly to security threats. Furthermore, the president approved the establishment of two additional army depots in Osogbo, Osun State, and Amasiri-Edda, Ebonyi State to expand recruitment and training capacity.

Manpower Recruitment and Infrastructure Investment

The administration has approved the recruitment of an additional 28,000 soldiers and 50,000 police officers to strengthen military manpower, internal security, and the country's response to criminal activities. The two new army depots are designed to accommodate 6,000 recruits each, bringing their combined training capacity to 12,000 soldiers at a time.

On the subject of military infrastructure and personnel welfare, Mr. Alake highlighted a 700-unit military barracks project in Ikere-Ekiti, Ekiti State. This project is intended to provide accommodation and operational support for military personnel in the area. The plan also prioritizes intelligence, surveillance, and coordination, with government investments guided by identified security threats, operational requirements, and national priorities.

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Missing Financial Details and Implementation Timelines

Despite the extensive details provided regarding troop numbers and structural changes, Mr. Alake did not provide a specific implementation date for the plan. He also failed to reveal the projected cost or details of its funding arrangements. This lack of transparency regarding the financial scope of the five-year defence plan remains a significant point of inquiry for observers and stakeholders.

The framework is expected to improve combat readiness, address critical capability gaps, optimise available resources, and minimise unnecessary expenditure and wastage. However, the absence of concrete financial data leaves questions about how the government intends to fund these ambitious security enhancements.