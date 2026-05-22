APC confirms primaries' winners in Agege and Orile-Agege, Lagos

The leadership of APC in Agege and Orile-Agege area of Lagos State has affirmed the victory of High Chief Ganiyu Kola Egunjobi and Barrister Azeez Oladapo Ninalowo in the primaries for Agege constituency 01 and Agege Constituency 02 respectively.

The leadership of All Progressives Congress ( APC ) in Agege and Orile- Agege area of Lagos State has reaffirmed that High Chief Ganiyu Kola Egunjobi and Barrister Azeez Oladapo Ninalowo won the party’s primaries for Agege constituency 01 and Agege Constituency 02 respectively.

Egunjobi is the immediate past Chairman of Agege Local Government, and on Wednesday was declared winner of APC primary for Agege constituency 01 in the poll held on Wednesday, and monitored by Held across the five wards in the constituency. Egunjobi scored 9,132 votes, while his former deputy, the recent past Vice-Chairman of the council, Gbenga Michael Abiola came a distant third





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