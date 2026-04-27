APC Condemns Oyo Governor Makinde for Invoking 'Operation Wetie,' Calls for Accountability

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has strongly criticized Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde for referencing 'Operation Wetie,' a violent historical event, during an opposition summit. The party warns of potential anarchy and demands accountability, while the PDP defends Makinde, accusing the APC of political intimidation. The dispute highlights growing tensions ahead of the 2027 elections.

The ruling All Progressives Congress ( APC ) has condemned Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde for invoking ' Operation Wetie ' during an opposition summit in Ibadan, labeling his remarks as reckless incitement to violence.

Makinde, addressing the national summit of All Opposition Political Party Leaders on Saturday, warned against the consolidation of legislative power under a single party, stating, 'For those that are carrying on as if there’s no tomorrow. They should remember that ‘Operation Wetie’ started from here. This is the same Wild Wild West.

' The term 'Operation Wetie,' derived from a Yoruba expression meaning 'wet him,' refers to the violent political unrest that engulfed Nigeria’s western region, particularly Ibadan, in the mid-1960s. Following the disputed 1965 western region elections, opposition figures, their homes, and vehicles were set ablaze, leading to widespread chaos and bloodshed. The APC swiftly responded with a statement on Sunday, condemning Makinde’s remarks as deeply troubling and dangerous.

National publicity secretary Felix Morka expressed concern that a sitting governor and chief security officer of a state would invoke such a violent historical reference, warning that the comments could spark 'anarchy, murderous rage, and widespread lawlessness.

' The party asserted that Makinde’s incitement to violence rendered him unworthy of his office, calling on security and intelligence agencies to take action. The APC emphasized that constitutional immunity does not absolve public officials from accountability for statements that threaten national security. The party also dismissed fears of a one-party state, attributing the opposition’s struggles to internal divisions.

It criticized former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar and Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate Peter Obi for contributing to instability within their parties rather than offering credible alternatives. The APC reiterated its commitment to democratic governance and pledged to mobilize support for President Bola Tinubu’s agenda ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Meanwhile, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has defended Makinde, accusing the APC of political intimidation. The PDP argued that Makinde’s comments were taken out of context and that the APC’s response was an attempt to silence opposition voices. The party called for a more constructive dialogue on Nigeria’s political future, emphasizing the need for unity and stability.

The controversy has sparked a broader debate on the limits of political rhetoric and the responsibilities of public officials in maintaining peace and security. As the 2027 elections approach, tensions between the ruling party and the opposition continue to escalate, raising concerns about the stability of Nigeria’s democratic process





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