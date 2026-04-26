APC Condemns Oyo Governor Makinde for Invoking 'Operation Wetie' Era, Warns of National Instability

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has sharply criticized Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde for referencing the violent 'Operation Wetie' period during a political summit, calling his remarks dangerous and inflammatory. The ruling party accused Makinde of inciting violence and undermining national stability, while also dismissing opposition concerns about one-party dominance as internal dysfunction. The controversy highlights deep political divisions in Nigeria and the need for responsible leadership.

The All Progressives Congress ( APC ) has strongly condemned Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde for invoking the violent ' Operation Wetie ' era during a political summit in Ibadan, describing his remarks as reckless and inflammatory.

The ruling party accused the governor of inciting violence and undermining national stability through his comments, which referenced a dark chapter in Nigeria's political history. Governor Makinde, speaking at a gathering of opposition leaders, warned against attempts to consolidate legislative power under a single party, drawing parallels to the turbulent 'Operation Wetie' period of the 1960s, when political violence engulfed Nigeria's Western Region.

The phrase 'Operation Wetie,' derived from a Yoruba expression meaning 'wet him,' described a brutal tactic where opponents' homes and properties were set ablaze, leading to widespread chaos and instability. The APC's National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, condemned Makinde's statements as dangerous and unbecoming of a sitting governor, emphasizing the potential for such rhetoric to fuel unrest and lawlessness.

Morka argued that constitutional immunity does not absolve public officials of accountability when national security is at risk, urging security agencies to intervene to prevent potential violence. The APC also dismissed opposition concerns about one-party dominance, attributing their struggles to internal dysfunction, poor leadership, and factional disputes. Morka criticized opposition parties for their inability to resolve internal conflicts, stating that their issues stem from anti-democratic practices and disregard for due process.

The controversy highlights growing tensions between the ruling party and opposition leaders, with the APC warning that inflammatory rhetoric could destabilize the country. Governor Makinde's remarks have sparked a heated debate about the limits of political discourse and the responsibilities of elected officials in maintaining peace and stability. The incident underscores the deep-seated political divisions in Nigeria, with both sides accusing each other of undermining democratic principles.

As the nation grapples with these challenges, the need for constructive dialogue and mutual respect among political leaders has never been more critical





PremiumTimesng / 🏆 3. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

APC Seyi Makinde Operation Wetie Political Violence One-Party Dominance

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

‘Operation Wetie started from Ibadan’ — Seyi Makinde warns against one-party dominationSeyi Makinde, governor of Oyo, has invoked the violent political history of “Operation Wetie” to caution against moves towards one-party…

Read more »

Makinde Warns of One-Party State Risk, Calls for Opposition UnityOyo State Governor Seyi Makinde has cautioned that Nigeria risks sliding into a one-party state if opposition parties fail to overcome internal divisions and provide a credible alternative to the ruling APC. He addressed a national summit of opposition leaders in Ibadan, emphasizing the importance of a strong opposition for a healthy democracy.

Read more »

Makinde Warns Against One-Party Rule, Cites 'Operation Wetie' ViolenceOyo State Governor Seyi Makinde cautioned against the dangers of one-party domination in Nigeria, referencing the violent 'Operation Wetie' era. Opposition leaders gathered in Ibadan and agreed to field a single presidential candidate in 2027. Pat Utomi highlighted the severe economic hardship facing Nigerians.

Read more »

“They’re wasting their time” – Oyo APC blasts Ibadan opposition meetingThe All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo state has dismissed the Ibadan opposition summit, saying participants are “wasting their time”.

Read more »

APC Calls for Action Against Governor Makinde Over Inciting CommentsThe All Progressives Congress has urged security agencies to investigate and take action against Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde for alleged inciting remarks referencing historical violence. The APC also addressed claims of a drift towards a one-party state and criticized opposition leaders.

Read more »

APC Accuses Governor Makinde of Inciting Violence with ‘Operation Wetie’ ReferenceThe All Progressives Congress (APC) has condemned Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde’s comments referencing the violent period of ‘Operation Wetie,’ accusing him of inciting unrest and threatening national security. The APC also dismissed claims of Nigeria drifting towards a one-party state, blaming internal issues within opposition parties.

Read more »