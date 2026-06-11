APC Condemns Governor Makinde's 'Flippancy' Over Loss of Over 200 Amotekun Corps Members in Oyo State

The All Progressives Congress in Oyo State has criticized Governor Seyi Makinde for his 'lack of empathy' and 'insensitivity' in discussing the reported loss of over 200 members of the Western Nigeria Security Network codenamed Amotekun Corps in the state. The APC called on the governor to provide more details about the revelation and ensure the protection of the corps officials and residents.

The All Progressives Congress in Oyo State , on Thursday, described the reported loss of more than 200 members of the Western Nigeria Security Network codenamed Amotekun Corps in the state in undisclosed circumstances as saddening, alarming, and unacceptable.

APC, in a statement released by its Publicity Secretary, Olawale Sadare, in Ibadan, the state capital, called on Governor Seyi Makinde to provide more details about the revelation and ensure that the corps officials as well as all responsible residents were protected by his administration. The PUNCH reports that Makinde, on Saturday, May 30, during his sympathy visit to Oriire Local Government Area where suspected bandits killed two people and abducted over 40 school children and their teachers, on Friday, May 15, said over 200 men of the Amotekun Corps lost their lives in active service recently, without giving details of what led to their death.

Reacting to the development in a statement, on Thursday, Oyo APC expressed dismay over ‘lack of empathy on the part of Governor Makinde who broke the sad news with utmost flippancy, triviality, and insensitivity as if he was talking about chickens or goats killed by epidemics.

‘With this ugly development, there is no denying the fact that the current administration in Oyo does not attach much importance to the lives of the people. ‘How can a governor mention the death of over 200 dedicated crime fighters flippantly and without any recourse to the feelings of their family members and loved ones? Why did the governor withhold information on the high casualty figures of the slain Amotekun Corps?

‘For Oyo to have recorded such a high number of fatalities among its security team, it indicates that crime rates in the state have reached a crescendo while the State Government covers up a whole lot of things. ‘The revelation by the governor also raises a lot of questions regarding the condition of service in the Amotekun Corps Service.

From our own discreet investigations, we found that Makinde has failed to work a synergy between the Corps and the federal security agencies on account of needless ego and cluelessness.

‘Meanwhile, it is important for the governor to involve relevant security experts in the fight against crime in the state. ‘The practice whereby Amotekun Corps members are being deployed to man hotels, properties, and business facilities belonging to friends and political associates of the governor should be stopped while only competent hands should be recruited even as training, retraining, and good welfare packages must be put in place for the officials for them to operate under minimum risk and high motivation, APC stated. All rights reserved





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APC Oyo State Amotekun Corps Seyi Makinde Crime Rates Synergy Between Corps And Federal Security Age Training Retraining And Welfare Packages For Officials

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