The All Progressives Congress denies authorship of a fabricated letter alleging it pressured INEC to ensure President Tinubu wins the 2027 election. The party calls the document malicious and fraudulent.

The All Progressives Congress has officially disavowed a circulating letter allegedly authored by its National Chairman, Professor Nentawe Yilwatda, which purportedly urged the Independent National Electoral Commission to guarantee President Bola Tinubu's victory in the 2027 presidential election. Abimbola Tooki, the Special Adviser on Media and Information Strategy for the APC National Chairman, issued a statement on Monday categorically labeling the document as a fake, malicious fabrication designed to damage the party's reputation and undermine democratic institutions. The controversy stems from an unsigned document dated November 22, 2026, which appeared on social media platforms and claimed to seek operational cooperation from the electoral body to secure the presidency for the current administration.

Details of the Fraudulent Document

The disputed letter was addressed to INEC Chairman Professor Joash Amupitan and claimed that the APC leadership expected the electoral commission to deploy its administrative, operational, and institutional mechanisms to ensure President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was declared the winner. The document, titled Preparations for the 2027 Presidential Election and Ensuring the Victory of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, contained outrageous assertions that directly contradicted the party's public stance on electoral integrity. Tooki emphasized that the letter lacked a signature or any form of authentication, which immediately exposed its fraudulent nature and violated established communication procedures for official party correspondence.

Also read APC Youths Withdraw Support For Tinubu’s 2027 Bid

APC Rejection and Party Stance

The APC leadership strongly condemned the circulating text, stating that it neither emanated from Professor Yilwatda nor was it authored by his office. The party insisted that the document was entirely fabricated by faceless individuals and political mischief-makers attempting to drag its leadership into disrepute through fictitious means. In its statement, the APC declared that it would not tolerate anonymous actors spreading falsehoods to create distrust in democratic institutions or to tarnish the image of the National Chairman. The party challenged the authors to come forward, take ownership of their actions, and provide verifiable evidence for their claims rather than hiding behind anonymity to spread lies.

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Commitment to Democratic Principles

Reaffirming its dedication to the democratic process, the APC stated that it remains firmly committed to conducting peaceful, transparent, free, and fair elections in the forthcoming 2027 general elections. The party highlighted that it believes in the sanctity of the ballot, the independence of INEC, and the fundamental right of Nigerians to freely choose their leaders without intimidation, manipulation, or interference. Tooki noted that the APC will approach the 2027 elections with confidence and discipline, stressing that any electoral victory must be earned through the genuine support and mandate of the Nigerian electorate.

Tinubu's Public Advocacy for Elections

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has consistently demonstrated his commitment to democratic principles through his public engagements and campaign rallies across the country. During these events, the President has repeatedly urged eligible voters to obtain their Permanent Voter Cards and exercise their civic responsibility, showcasing his confidence in the democratic process. Tooki described these actions as clear demonstrations of the President's belief that electoral legitimacy must come from the will of the people, freely expressed through the ballot. The APC urged Nigerians and the media to disregard the fabricated letter and ignore the attempts to distort the narrative surrounding the upcoming elections.