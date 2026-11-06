APC Condemns ADC Court Loss, Criticizes Opposition Judiciary Attacks

APC spokesman Morka criticizes the All Progressives Congress opposition party for attacking the judiciary after the Abuja court nullified David Mark's leadership, asserting the ruling party had no role in the dispute.

The All Progressives Congress, known as the APC, has firmly rejected claims of interference in the internal crisis of the opposition All Democratic Congress, or ADC. Party spokesman Morka stated that the opposition must accept responsibility for its current predicament instead of blaming the ruling party. He emphasized that the ADC leadership should not attack the judiciary whenever court judgments go against them.

APC Denies Interference in ADC Crisis

Politics Nigeria reports that the APC described the attitude of the opposition as the habitual folly of a party scuttled by its own pirate leaders. The ruling party insists it has absolutely no role in the party judicial quagmire surrounding the ADC. The case resulted from a legal challenge brought by aggrieved ADC national officers who alleged the hijacking of party leadership.

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Morka clarified that the APC was neither a party to the suit nor involved in the dispute. He stated the challenge was initiated by officers victimised by the bare-faced heist of the party leadership by David Mark and his co-pirates. The goal was to satisfy what he called Atiku Abubakar's quixotic presidential ambition.

Abuja Court Nullifies Mark Leadership

Court in Abuja, which nullified the David Mark-led leadership of the ADC and all its official actions, is the central point of contention. This includes the nullification of primary election processes and outcomes conducted under the disputed administration. Morka maintained that the judgment was a direct consequence of the ADC leadership's alleged disregard for the rule of law.

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The court ruling also addressed the disregard for the party's internal democratic processes. Morka accused the opposition of seeking to take control of Nigeria without respecting the authority and independence of the judiciary. He described the institution as an indispensable pillar of democracy that must be upheld regardless of the outcome.

Opposition Criticized for Selective Law Adherence

In their warped reckoning, only courts and judges that side with them are worthy, while those that rule differently are a menace to society. Morka described this selective upholding of the rule of law as senselessness in the extreme. He argued that the opposition promotes conspiracy theories instead of accepting responsibility for the circumstances that led to the court ruling.

Now they lash out in a fit of rage at the court and innocent spectators for the judicial outcome. Morka stated this was the inevitable consequence of their reckless political misadventure. They rave and rant senselessly, peddle conspiracy theories, but take no responsibility or accountability for the self-inflicted injury that the court only judicially certified.

ADC Advised to Appeal or Face Irrelevance

Morka advised the ADC to pursue an appeal if it was dissatisfied with the judgment. He urged them to stop engaging in political attacks against the APC or making threats capable of inciting unrest. He described the ADC as a decrepit party that continues to prove itself as grossly unfit to be taken seriously by Nigerians.

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Nigerians are unperturbed by their irresponsible and dangerous rhetoric, Morka added. He asserted that a party that cannot fix itself cannot possibly fix Africa's most important country. This sentiment reflects the growing frustration with the opposition's handling of its internal disputes and public communication.

APC Reaffirms Commitment to Democratic Stability

The APC spokesman reiterated the party's dedication to national stability and legal compliance. Our great Party and the President Tinubu administration remain committed to preserving Nigeria's democracy. This commitment includes upholding the rule of law and delivering good governance to all Nigerians.

The ruling party remains unfazed by the wolf cries of a drowning opposition. Morka emphasized that the APC will continue to support the independence of the judiciary. This stance aims to distinguish the ruling party from the opposition, which he accused of undermining judicial authority for political gain.