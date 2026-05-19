APC Concurs on Senatorial Candidates for Yobe North and South Senatorial Districts

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has reached a consensus on the candidates to represent the two senatorial districts in Yobe state in the 2027 general elections. The two candidates are Senator Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan for Yobe North and Senator Ibrahim Mohammed Bomai for Yobe South.

President of the 9th Senate, Senator Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan, has been named the consensus candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Yobe North Senatorial District in the 2027 general elections.

The consensus affirmation of Sen. Lawan was conducted in Gashu’a, the headquarters of Bade local government area of Yobe state. Shortly after his emergence, Lawan in a post via his verified Facebook page described the moment as a victory for democracy, unity of purpose, and collective commitment to the progress of Yobe North.

Similarly, stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Yobe South have affirmed Senator Ibrahim Mohammed Bomai as the party’s consensus candidate for the district’s seat ahead of the 2027 general elections. The affirmation followed consultations among party leaders, elders and political stakeholders across the senatorial district aimed at sustaining unity within the party. Governor Mai Mala Buni emerged unopposed candidate of Yobe East Senatorial Zone on Monday.

The Monday’s APC senatorial primary election saw the emergence of the following as candidates for the three Yobe State senatorial seats: 1. Sen. Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan — Yobe North Senatorial District 2. Sen. Ibrahim Mohammed Bomai — Yobe South Senatorial Distric





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President Of The 9Th Senate All Progressives Congress (APC) Yobe North Senatorial District Consensus Affirmation Sen. Lawan Senator Ibrahim Mohammed Bomai Yobe South Senatorial District Yobe East Senatorial Zone Governor Mai Mala Buni Monday’S APC Senatorial Primary Election Yobe State Federal College Of Education Multipurpose Hall Buba Mashio APC Chieftains Youth Groups Supporters Gashu’A The Progress Of Yobe North

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