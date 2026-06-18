APC Commends Tinubu, Wike for Upgrading FCT Judicial Infrastructure

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has praised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister Nyesom Wike for their efforts in upgrading judicial infrastructure in the FCT, including the completion of a new Court of Appeal Complex and residential quarters for judges. The party noted that these projects reflect the administration's commitment to strengthening democratic institutions and the rule of law.

The All Progressives Congress ( APC ) has lauded President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Federal Capital Territory ( FCT ) Minister Nyesom Wike for the recent completion and commissioning of a new Court of Appeal Complex and 20-unit residential quarters for Court of Appeal Justices and Federal High Court Judges in Abuja.

The party also commended the duo for the upcoming inauguration of another 20-unit residential quarters for FCT High Court Judges. In a statement released by APC's National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, the party noted that these projects are part of the administration's efforts to upgrade judicial facilities and build capacity to meet modern standards. Morka highlighted that these infrastructure projects demonstrate President Tinubu's commitment to bolstering democratic institutions, upholding the rule of law, and ensuring the well-being of judicial officers.

'The APC acknowledges that investing in world-class court facilities and quality accommodation for judicial officers is crucial for efficient justice administration and strengthening democratic governance,' Morka said. The APC praised Wike for his dedication and effective leadership, commending his timely execution of these projects in line with President Tinubu's vision for institutional reform and national progress.

'As we celebrate the third anniversary of President Tinubu's administration, these significant improvements to judicial infrastructure in the FCT underscore the administration's commitment to effective justice delivery, respect for the rule of law, and fostering a vibrant democratic culture,' Morka added





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All Progressives Congress APC President Bola Ahmed Tinubu Nyesom Wike Federal Capital Territory FCT Judicial Infrastructure Court Of Appeal Complex Residential Quarters Judges Rule Of Law Democratic Institutions

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