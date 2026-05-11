APC Clears Governor Dauda Lawal for Zamfara State Re-Election and Endorses President Tinubu

The screening committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC), headed by Professor Nentawe Yilwatda, has cleared Governor Dauda Lawal for re-election in the 2027 governorship poll in Zamfara State, based on his expression of interest and nomination form. The committee's decision was announced based on Lawal's support for the ruling party's candidates and positions. Meanwhile, a stakeholders' meeting held at the Government House in Gusau, the Zamfara State capital, saw a unanimous endorsement from the party leaders and various stakeholders for President Bola Tinubu's re-election, a decision supported by all the state's former governors including Ahmad Yarima, Mahmuda Shinkafi, Abdulaziz Yari, and Bello Mohammed Matawalle.

The All Progressives Congress ( APC ) has cleared Governor Dauda Lawal for re-election in the 2027 governorship poll in Zamfara State. The ruling party's screening committee, headed by Professor Nentawe Yilwatda, recognized Lawal's expression of interest and nomination form .

Last week, the Zamfara State SSG, Abubakar Nakwada, returned Lawal's completed form to the APC screening committee, marking his endorsement for the 2027 elections. In a high-level stakeholders' meeting at the Government House in Gusau, the Zamfara State capital, the party leaders and various stakeholders endorsed President Bola Tinubu for a second term as the country's leader, a decision announced at the meeting





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APC Governor Lawal Expression Of Interest Nomination Form

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