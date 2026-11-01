APC Claims 13 Million Membership Advantage for 2027 Elections

APC National Chairman Yilwatda tells ECOWAS delegation the party has 13 million members and vast grassroots structure, giving it a major edge in the 2027 elections.

Professor Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress in Nigeria, stated that the party possesses a substantial organizational advantage over its political rivals as the nation approaches the 2027 general elections. He made this declaration during a meeting with a pre-election fact-finding mission from the Economic Community of West African States at the party National Secretariat in Abuja. The delegation was led by Victor Bockarie Foh, the former Vice-President of Sierra Leone. The discussion focused on the structural integrity and member base of the APC, which Yilwatda argues is unmatched in the country.

ECOWAS Mission Reviews APC Structure

The ECOWAS fact-finding mission visited the party headquarters over the weekend to assess the political landscape ahead of the upcoming polls. Yilwatda received the delegation along with other members of the National Working Committee. Abimbola Tooki, serving as the Special Adviser on Media and Information Strategy, issued a statement following the meeting. The statement emphasized that the APC has spent years building a well-coordinated political organization that distinguishes it from all other parties in Nigeria. This structure is presented as a key asset for mobilizing voters and competing effectively in the 2027 elections.

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13 Million Members Provide Electoral Edge

Yilwatda asserted that the party is the largest in Nigeria, with a membership size approximately three times greater than that of the next biggest political entity. He revealed that the APC has around 13 million registered members distributed across every local government area in the country. The party maintains detailed records for these members, utilizing identity cards that can be verified through National Identification Numbers and voter identification details. This extensive database serves as the foundation for grassroots engagement, internal coordination, and strategic electoral planning.

Grassroots Network and Executive Reach

The National Chairman highlighted the scale of the organizational network, noting that the party maintains executive structures at the ward, local government, state, and national levels. The APC reportedly has more than 261,000 executive members within its hierarchy. Yilwatda described this vast network as a major source of political strength and nationwide reach. He explained that these structures enable the party to maintain constant contact with supporters at the grassroots level while coordinating campaign strategies across the entire nation.

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Electoral Representation Confirms Dominance

To further illustrate its national acceptance, Yilwatda pointed to the party numerical strength in elected offices. The APC currently holds 31 governorships out of 36, 88 seats in the Senate out of 109, and 208 seats in the House of Representatives out of 360. The party also maintains significant presence in state Houses of Assembly across the country. This extensive representation provides a network of political leadership capable of connecting government policies with citizens. It allows the party to mobilize support at federal, state, and local government levels effectively.

Internal Competition Attracts Politicians

Yilwatda also noted that the party enjoys support from organized groups representing youth, women, and persons with disabilities. He disclosed that more than 7,000 aspirants contested for various positions in the party primaries ahead of the 2027 general elections. This high number of candidates reflects the confidence many politicians have in the APC platform. Despite the intense competition, the party recorded relatively few post-primary court cases, which Yilwatda viewed as a sign of effective internal dispute resolution. He observed that several politicians who failed to secure APC tickets subsequently obtained tickets from opposition parties like the African Democratic Congress and the Nigeria Democratic Congress. This movement underscores the attractiveness of the APC to politicians and the intensity of competition for its tickets.