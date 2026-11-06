APC City Boy Movement Completes Grassroots Structures in Lagos

The APC City Boy Movement finalizes its ward-level leadership in Lagos West 1 to mobilize youth voters for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu ahead of the 2027 elections.

The All Progressives Congress City Boy Movement has successfully concluded the formation of its grassroots organizational framework in Lagos State. This milestone was achieved on Thursday, 5 November 2026, with the inauguration of Ward Executives for the Lagos West 1 Senatorial District. The ceremony took place at Marcelina's Place in Ikeja, bringing together key political figures, local government officials, and youth leaders from all 18 local governments and Area Councils within the district.

Completion of Grassroots Party Structure

Barrister Moyosore Ogunlewe, serving as the State Director General for the Lagos Chapter of the City Boy Movement and Chairman of Kosofe Local Government, announced that this event signifies the final phase of the movement's structural development. He emphasized that the establishment of ward-level committees demonstrates the organizational strength and unity of the All Progressives Congress. Ogunlewe clarified that the City Boy Movement operates not as a parallel entity but as a youth-driven initiative designed to support the re-election efforts of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his son, Barrister Seyi Tinubu.

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The newly appointed ward executives have been tasked with disseminating the party's message directly to the grassroots communities. Ogunlewe instructed the new members to actively engage in markets and public gatherings to counter misinformation and fake news. He stressed that these individuals now serve as official ambassadors for the movement in Lagos West 1 and are expected to mobilize young voters to secure their Permanent Voters Cards. The directive included a strict admonition against disloyalty, with zero tolerance for insubordination among the new leadership team.

Stakeholder Positions and Campaign Strategy

Hon. Moyosore Adebanjo, the Coordinator for Lagos West 1 and Chairman of Onigbongbo LCDA, highlighted the tangible impacts of the current administration as a key part of their campaign narrative. In his welcome address, he pointed to the elimination of fuel queues and the resolution of ASUU strikes as evidence of effective governance. Adebanjo argued that the absence of these previous crises allows local governments to focus on development, noting that council chairmen are now able to construct five roads annually and provide empowerment programs for residents.

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Hon. Ladi Ajomale, the Legal Adviser for the Lagos State Chapter and a lawmaker for Oshodi/Isolo Constituency 2, called on the new executives to prioritize public education regarding the administration's achievements. He cited the restoration of the Third Mainland Bridge with CCTV and solar-powered lights, the construction of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Road, and the Badagry-Sokoto Road as major accomplishments. Ajomale also mentioned the stabilization of the exchange rate system and set a clear objective for the movement to ensure voter turnout for President Bola Tinubu by 16 January 2027.

Impact on Youth Mobilization and Future Goals

The movement has expanded its reach beyond traditional political structures by introducing a digital platform to keep supporters updated on presidential activities. State Coordinator Taiwo noted that the initiative aims to solidify the party base and amplify the president's work rather than compete with other groups. He urged members to support all APC candidates in the upcoming elections, specifically backing Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat for the Lagos State Governorship race. Taiwo described Lagos West 1 as the area generating the largest votes in the state and a critical stronghold for the party.

Deputy Director General of the Lagos Chapter, Hon. Temitope Adewale Adedeji, emphasized the necessity of data-driven campaigning at the polling unit level. As a lawmaker representing Ifako/Ijaiye Constituency 1, Adedeji identified the youth as the strongest group within the party and the heartbeat of President Tinubu's support. He insisted that the movement must maintain detailed data for every ward and polling unit, ensuring a representative is present at each location. The goal is to move beyond symbolic support and actively mobilize voters at the most granular level of the electoral process.

Additional speakers, including Hon. AbdulGaniyu Obasa, Chairman of Agege LG, and Hon. David Olusegun Odunmbaku, Chairman of Ojodu LCDA, reinforced the need for a rigorous polling-unit strategy. Hon. Adamson Ayinde, the SSA to the President on Industry, Training and Development, also endorsed the approach. These stakeholders agreed that the movement's primary responsibility is to ensure a decisive victory for all APC candidates through disciplined grassroots mobilization. The inauguration marks a strategic step toward leveraging youth energy for political success in the forthcoming election cycle.