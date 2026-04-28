APC Chieftains Petition Party Leadership Over Isaacs Kekemeke's Senatorial Ambition, Citing Legal Violations and Political Overreach

Two chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State have petitioned the party's national secretariat to oppose the senatorial aspiration of Isaacs Kekemeke, the party's Vice Chairman South-west and Chairman of NIPOST. The petitioners argue that Kekemeke's bid is a political overreach and violates electoral laws requiring appointees to resign before contesting, even as Kekemeke defends his decision amid growing support from party stakeholders.

In a significant political development within the All Progressives Congress ( APC ) in Ondo State, two prominent party chieftains from the Ondo South Senatorial District have formally petitioned the national leadership to block the senatorial ambition of Isaacs Kekemeke , the party’s Vice Chairman for the South-west zone.

Tamara Johnson and Pere Isaac, both self-described concerned citizens of Ese-Odo Local Government Area and APC chieftains, submitted their petition on 27 April to the APC National Chairman, Nentawe Yilwatda. They declared their outright opposition to Kekemeke's aspiration, labeling it as a political overreach, ill-timed, and ill-conceived, despite acknowledging his constitutional right to contest.

The seat, previously occupied by Jimoh Ibrahim—who was recently appointed Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations—was declared vacant by the Senate on Tuesday, prompting the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to schedule a by-election. This vacancy has ignited a fierce contest for the APC ticket, with Kekemeke emerging as a controversial figure amid allegations of legal non-compliance and strategic miscalculation. The petitioners’ grievances are rooted in multiple legal and political objections.

They argued that Kekemeke hails from the same local government area as Sola Iji, Nigeria’s Ambassador to Russia, and shares a federal constituency with Ondo State Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, both of whom are from communities along the riverine belt of Arogbo Ijaw in Ese-Odo and Obenla in Ilaje Local Government Area. This geographic concentration, they claimed, undermines the principle of equitable representation within the senatorial district.

More critically, the petition highlighted that Kekemeke currently serves as the Chairman of NIPOST, a position he has not resigned from despite federal directives. According to the petitioners, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration mandated that all political appointees seeking elective office must resign on or before 31 March 2026. They accused Kekemeke of flagrantly violating the Electoral Act, particularly Sections 84 and 88, which require political appointees to resign before pursuing elective positions.

With INEC fixing party primaries from 23 April to 30 May, the petitioners insisted that Kekemeke’s continued tenure as both NIPOST Chairman and APC South-west Zonal Chairman constitutes a clear breach of electoral law, rendering his candidacy illegitimate. They urged the party leadership to enforce compliance and prevent what they termed a dangerous precedent of legal disregard.

In response, Isaacs Kekemeke has defended his decision to run, framing it as a response to sustained pressure and appeals from party leaders, women, and youth groups across the district who had mobilized support for his candidacy without his prior consent. He stated that he consulted the state governor and other party leaders before joining the race and expressed readiness to seek the party’s ticket.

Kekemeke promised to provide fair, fearless, and needs-driven representation, prioritizing the people’s interests above all else. He declared, I shall seek the ticket of our great party for the senatorial election, and I shall, when I win, give to the senatorial district fair, fearless, quality and needs-driven representation. I shall be a voice for Ondo South, Ondo State, her government, and her people, and I shall do so with humility and a high sense of duty and responsibility.

My watchword shall be: the people first. Despite the controversy, Kekemeke is set to contest the party’s ticket alongside several heavyweights, including Agboola Ajayi, a former deputy governor of the state; legal icon Morayo Lebi; former APC senatorial aspirant Akinfolarin Mayowa; ex-House of Representatives member Mathew Oyerinmade; former Speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly Jumoke Akindele; former governorship aspirant Boye Oyewumi; Diran Iyanta; and Kayode Fakuyi.

This crowded field underscores the high stakes of the by-election, with Kekemeke’s legal and political challenges adding a layer of complexity to an already contentious race. As the party prepares for primaries, the outcome of this petition could significantly reshape the dynamics of the Ondo South senatorial contest, testing the APC’s commitment to internal democracy and rule of law





PremiumTimesng / 🏆 3. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

APC Ondo South Senatorial District Isaacs Kekemeke Electoral Act Violations Nigerian Politics

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Kebbi ADC Raises Alarm Over Trial Of Chairman, Petitions NJC, OthersThe party’s Secretary, Abubakar Bawa Kalgo, raised the alarm during a press conference held in Birnin Kebbi.

Read more »

ADC Faction in Kebbi Calls for Intervention in Chairman’s TrialA faction of the African Democratic Congress in Kebbi State has raised concerns over the trial of its State Chairman, Sufiyanu Bala, alleging procedural irregularities and bias. The party’s Secretary, Abubakar Bawa Kalgo, accused the magistrate court of ignoring a parallel High Court case and denying a recusal request. The faction claims the trial is part of a broader pattern of persecution against party members.

Read more »

2027: ‘I feel disappointed with APC’ – Ex-National Vice Chairman, LukmanFormer National Vice Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Salihu Lukman, has expressed disappointment over the current state of the ruling party, citing a departure from its founding vision.

Read more »

2027: APC chieftain to challenge Tinubu for party’s presidential ticketBola Tinubu's 2027 re-election bid appears threatened as an Edo-born politician, Osifo Stanley, stepped forward as the first aspirant to publicly declare his intention to contest the party's presidential primary against the incumbent.

Read more »

Nasarawa APC Gubernatorial Aspirant Accuses Party Leadership of Primaries ManipulationA former Inspector General of Police and APC gubernatorial aspirant in Nasarawa State, Mohammed Adamu Abubakar, alleges that the state party leadership is attempting to manipulate upcoming primaries by pressuring ward executives to endorse a preferred candidate. He calls for intervention from President Tinubu, the party's National Working Committee, INEC, and security agencies to ensure a fair process.

Read more »

Ex-Kwara APC chairman declares governorship bid as Femi Sanni picks nomination formsThe race for the 2027 Kwara governorship election is shaping up as two hopefuls have formally declared their intention to contest the number one seat in the state.

Read more »