APC Chieftain Urges Rivers Governor Fubara to Dismiss Sole Administrators' Appointees

Eze Chukwuemeka Eze of the All Progressives Congress (APC) calls on Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara to remove all appointees of the Sole Administrators during his suspension, and calls on President Tinubu to reassure the Governor of protection.

Eze Chukwuemeka Eze , a prominent figure within the All Progressives Congress, APC , has called upon Governor Siminalayi Fubara to take decisive action regarding the appointments made during his six-month suspension from office. Specifically, Eze is urging the Governor to dismiss all individuals appointed by the Sole Administrators who governed the state during this period.

Governor Fubara returned to the Rivers State Government House on Friday, marking the end of a six-month suspension that drew widespread criticism. The suspension, ordered by President Bola Tinubu, generated significant controversy, yet it remained in effect for the full duration as mandated. The return of the Governor coincided with the departure of the Sole Administrators, creating a new political landscape in the state. Eze, formerly the National Publicity Secretary of the defunct New People's Democratic Party, nPDP, believes that Governor Fubara should not collaborate with any individuals appointed during the six-month period of administrative oversight. Eze’s perspective stems from a conviction that the appointments made by the Sole Administrators were illegitimate and do not align with the legitimate processes of governance. This stance reflects a deeper concern for the integrity of the government and the preservation of established procedures within the state’s administration. The call for the Governor to dismiss these appointees underscores a desire to reassert the proper channels of authority and ensure that only those individuals who have been legitimately appointed under Fubara’s direction are involved in the administration of the state's affairs.\Eze further emphasized the importance of the Governor asserting his authority and maintaining control over his administration. He stressed the need for the Governor to ensure that no external forces or individuals attempt to influence his choices regarding appointments. Eze stated that Governor Fubara should reject any attempts to impose individuals as commissioners or aides, regardless of who may be making the recommendations, including promises from key figures not to engage in such interference. This sentiment reflects a strong belief in the Governor's autonomy and his right to appoint individuals based on merit and his own judgment. Eze believes that allowing any form of external influence undermines the Governor's authority and creates a situation where the government is vulnerable to manipulation. Furthermore, Eze extended his appeal to President Bola Tinubu, urging him to provide assurances of protection to Governor Fubara. He highlighted the need for the President to reassure the Governor that he will not be subjected to further political machinations, such as impeachment attempts from members of the State Assembly. Eze's call for presidential support underscores the complexities of the political situation and the need for the Governor to be insulated from any efforts to destabilize his administration. This appeal for protection reflects Eze’s understanding of the political landscape and his belief that the Governor requires a strong base of support to effectively govern the state. The request for the reabsorption of State Assembly members is a crucial aspect of Eze's recommendations. Eze believes that the members who either resigned or showed support for Fubara during the period of suspension should be reinstated. This measure seeks to restore stability and promote harmony within the state legislature, enabling smoother governance.\The political climate in Rivers State has been notably tense, marked by internal conflicts and power struggles. Eze’s recommendations, therefore, serve to address these complexities. The call for the removal of the Sole Administrator’s appointees seeks to cleanse the administration of illegitimate elements and set a clear path for Governor Fubara to govern without external interference. Eze’s overall message conveys a strong desire to protect the Governor's office, secure his authority and ensure the stability of the state. He is clearly positioning himself as an advocate for Governor Fubara, while simultaneously expressing concern about any moves that might undermine the Governor's position. Eze's stance underscores his belief that Governor Fubara should not be forced to work with anyone imposed on him, but that he should have the freedom to choose his own team and exert his authority. By calling on the Governor to assert his executive powers, Eze is emphasizing the need for decisive leadership and a clear understanding of governance procedures. Ultimately, Eze’s recommendations are geared towards safeguarding the integrity of the Governor's office, promoting peace and stability within the State and providing the environment for Fubara to govern effectively. The intention appears to be to ensure that the Governor is empowered to govern according to his own vision and in the best interests of the state, free from undue influence or manipulation. The aim is to prevent further political crises and to foster a climate of cooperation within the state's institutions





