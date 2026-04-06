APC Chieftain Oyintiloye Urges ADC to Leave Tinubu Out of Party's Woes

Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has advised the David Mark-led leadership of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) to stop blaming President Bola Tinubu for their internal issues. Oyintiloye described the accusations linking the president to ADC’s crisis as inaccurate, emphasizing that the ADC should resolve its internal problems rather than pointing fingers.

Olatunbosun Oyintiloye , a prominent figure within the All Progressives Congress ( APC ), has strongly urged the David Mark-led leadership of the African Democratic Congress ( ADC ) to cease implicating President Bola Tinubu in the party's internal conflicts.

In a press briefing held in Osogbo, the capital of Osun State, on Monday, Oyintiloye expressed his disapproval of the accusations that have linked the president to the ADC's current state of turmoil, labeling them as both disturbing and factually incorrect. He asserted that the now “delisted ADC leadership” has a responsibility to be forthright with the Nigerian populace, rather than attempting to assign blame to President Tinubu for the internal strife that has plagued the party. Oyintiloye emphasized that President Tinubu holds the office of the President and is not a judicial body, such as the court that issued the directive for the ADC to revert to its pre-merger leadership pending the resolution of an ongoing legal case in the Federal High Court, initiated by a member of the ADC itself. Oyintiloye provided counsel that the ADC should concentrate on resolving its internal issues and refrain from blaming President Tinubu for the party's predicament. He affirmed that President Tinubu is a genuine proponent of democratic principles and that he does not require the destabilization of any political party to secure a re-election in 2027. He further added that President Tinubu is neither a member of the Court of Appeal that issued the judgment in question, nor does he involve himself in inconsequential political affairs. Oyintiloye suggested that if the ADC is in search of someone to hold accountable, pointing the finger at President Tinubu is a misguided strategy. Oyintiloye also noted that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)'s decision to withhold recognition from any faction of the ADC until all legal proceedings are concluded is not attributable to either INEC or President Tinubu, but is a consequence of a court's ruling. Oyintiloye's counsel to the ADC was that they prioritize resolving their internal issues over participating in a blame game, urging the party to look inward for solutions. Oyintiloye advised all politicians to adhere to the established rules of the political landscape and steer clear of actions that could potentially lead to their downfall, cautioning that resorting to blackmail would not be a viable solution for the ADC. \Oyintiloye also addressed the claims that Nigeria is moving toward a one-party system, firmly refuting the notion by pointing out that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has officially recognized 21 registered political parties. He inquired how the nation could be characterized as a one-party state given the existence of these 21 political parties, including the ADC. He underlined the importance of allowing the legal and electoral processes to play out without undue political interference or attempts to influence outcomes. He argued that it is crucial for political parties to be held accountable for their actions and to take responsibility for their internal problems, rather than seeking scapegoats elsewhere. He reiterated that President Tinubu's administration is committed to upholding the principles of democracy and a multi-party system, and that any suggestion of the president being involved in the ADC's internal problems is entirely unfounded. He also suggested that the focus should be on how the ADC can resolve its internal crises instead of blaming external forces. Furthermore, he emphasized that the stability and progress of Nigeria depend on the commitment of all political parties to work together in accordance with the law and democratic values. The comments from Oyintiloye highlight the ongoing debate surrounding political accountability, democratic principles, and the role of the government in a multi-party system. His statements serve as a reminder that political parties must be responsible for their own affairs and refrain from making unfounded allegations against their political opponents. In addition to this, Oyintiloye touched on the importance of maintaining trust in the electoral process, and emphasized that the country must allow the legal processes to be completed without political intervention. He stressed that a healthy democracy requires fairness, transparency, and a commitment to the rule of law. \The situation involving the ADC and President Tinubu continues to spark debate within the political landscape of Nigeria, especially considering the upcoming election in 2027. The remarks from Oyintiloye provide an APC perspective on the situation, attempting to shield President Tinubu from the blame. As the ADC navigates its internal problems and the legal battles that have arisen, the advice from the APC suggests that the best path forward involves self-reflection and internal reforms rather than seeking external factors to blame. Oyintiloye's plea for adherence to political rules and the avoidance of activities that could backfire further underscores the need for political parties to act with integrity and abide by ethical standards. Overall, Oyintiloye's viewpoint on the matter calls for a focus on the core principles of democracy, where accountability and responsible governance play crucial roles. The continuing developments within the ADC and the response from other political parties such as the APC highlight the challenges and complexities of maintaining a robust and diverse political environment in Nigeria





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