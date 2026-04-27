APC Chieftain Osifo Stanley Challenges Tinubu for 2027 Presidential Ticket

Osifo Stanley, a leading member of the All Progressives Congress, has declared his intention to contest the party's 2027 presidential primary, setting up a direct challenge to President Bola Tinubu despite widespread endorsements for the incumbent.

Osifo Stanley , a prominent figure within the All Progressives Congress ( APC ), has announced his intention to vie for the party's presidential ticket in the 2027 election , directly challenging the anticipated re-election bid of current President Bola Tinubu .

This declaration marks a significant development as Stanley is the first individual to publicly express a desire to contest the party’s presidential primary against the incumbent. The move comes despite a recent wave of endorsements for President Tinubu from key party structures, including governors, members of the National Assembly, and various stakeholders.

During the March convention, these influential figures unanimously adopted Tinubu as the sole candidate for the 2027 presidential election, creating an impression of a unified front and a closed field of contenders. Several state chapters of the APC, including those in Bauchi, Borno, Kebbi, Bayelsa, Cross River, Ekiti, and Lagos, swiftly followed suit, publicly endorsing the President and further solidifying the perception of a predetermined outcome. Stanley, however, remains undeterred by these endorsements.

Addressing journalists in Abuja on Monday, he emphatically stated that he has already requested the party’s official account details to facilitate the payment of the necessary nomination fees. He clarified that his declaration is not merely a symbolic gesture but a concrete step towards actively participating in the electoral process. The politician, originally from Edo State, bases his challenge on a firm belief in the fundamental rights enshrined in the Nigerian constitution.

He argues that every citizen possesses the constitutionally-guaranteed right to contest for public office, specifically citing both the APC’s internal regulations and the provisions of the Electoral Act 2026, as amended. Stanley’s position underscores a commitment to democratic principles and the importance of allowing a fair and open competition for the presidential nomination. He further emphasized that no amount of endorsement, regardless of its perceived breadth or authority, can supersede the legally mandated process of a primary election.

According to Stanley, the ultimate decision regarding the party’s presidential candidate should rest with the party members through a formal primary election, rather than being predetermined by endorsements from influential figures. This stance positions him as a champion of intra-party democracy and a proponent of allowing all eligible candidates a genuine opportunity to present their platforms and compete for the nomination.

His decision to challenge the established narrative is likely to spark debate within the APC and potentially open the door for other aspirants to consider entering the race, despite the strong backing currently enjoyed by President Tinubu. The coming months will be crucial in determining whether Stanley’s challenge gains traction and whether the APC will ultimately adhere to a fully contested primary election or maintain its current course of supporting a sole candidate





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APC Bola Tinubu Osifo Stanley 2027 Election Presidential Primary

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