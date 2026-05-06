APC Chieftain Highlights President Tinubu's Infrastructure Legacy in Northern Nigeria

Former Kano Municipal Local Government Chairman Faiz Alfindiki defends President Tinubu, citing that 52 percent of major projects and N7.21 trillion in road works are located in the North.

In a decisive move to counter prevailing narratives, Faiz Alfindiki, a prominent chieftain of the All Progressives Congress and the former Chairman of the Kano Municipal Local Government, has publicly defended the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Alfindiki has asserted that despite the noise of political opposition and the proliferation of misinformation, the President has demonstrated a profound commitment to the development of Northern Nigeria. Speaking in Abuja, the APC leader emphasized that the current administration is prioritizing the needs of the northern region through strategic investments and large-scale infrastructure projects that aim to revitalize the local economy and improve the living standards of millions of citizens.

He believes that the administration's approach is centered on long-term sustainability rather than short-term political gains. Central to Alfindiki's argument is the claim that a staggering 52 per cent of all major national projects initiated under the tenure of President Tinubu are concentrated within the northern parts of the country. He pointed specifically to the massive overhaul of the transportation network, noting that the federal government is currently executing more than 1,400 kilometres of critical road projects across the North.

These projects, valued at an estimated 7.21 trillion Naira, are designed to facilitate smoother trade, enhance agricultural distribution, and connect remote communities to urban centers. According to Alfindiki, these tangible footprints serve as an undeniable testament to the federal government's focus on regional balance and economic empowerment, proving that the North is not being neglected but is instead receiving significant presidential attention through empirical action.

The APC chieftain also took the opportunity to warn the general public against falling prey to politically motivated narratives designed to mislead and divide. He argued that the time for relying on propaganda and empty rhetoric has passed, suggesting that true development is measured by planning and execution rather than the volume of noise generated by political opponents.

By urging citizens to focus on the physical evidence of construction and growth, Alfindiki aims to shift the public discourse away from negativity and toward a constructive assessment of governance. He believes that when people see the roads being built and the projects being completed, the myths created by detractors will naturally dissolve, leaving only the truth of the administration's efforts. This defensive stance comes at a critical juncture as the nation begins to look toward the 2027 general elections.

With President Tinubu likely seeking a second term to consolidate his gains, the political arena is becoming increasingly crowded. Heavyweights such as former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and former Kano Governor Rabiu Kwankwaso have already signaled their intentions to contest for the presidency, promising alternative visions for the country.

In this high-stakes environment, the ability of the ruling party to showcase concrete achievements in the North is seen as a vital strategy for maintaining a strong electoral base in a region that traditionally wields significant influence over the outcome of national polls. Ultimately, Alfindiki's statement reflects a broader effort by the All Progressives Congress to frame the Tinubu administration as one of action and results.

By tying the President's legacy to the physical transformation of Northern Nigeria, the party hopes to insulate the administration from the criticisms of its rivals. The focus remains on the long-term socio-economic benefits of the 7.21 trillion Naira road investment, which the APC believes will provide the necessary foundation for sustainable growth and peace in the region for decades to come, ensuring that the North remains a pivotal part of Nigeria's national development trajectory





DailyPostNGR / 🏆 11. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Bola Tinubu Northern Nigeria APC Infrastructure Development 2027 Elections

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

PDP Chieftain Urges Caretaker Committee to Rescue Nigerians from APC HardshipA PDP leader in Oyo State, Ambassador Olufemi Oguntoyinbo, has called on the newly appointed National Caretaker Committee led by Tanimu Turaki to address the hardships faced by Nigerians under the APC government and secure victory in the next election.

Read more »

ADC Chieftain Claims Peter Obi Hindered Igbo Presidential AspirationsA member of the African Democratic Congress National Legislators’ Forum, Kasimu Maigari, asserts that Peter Obi’s political movement has set back the Igbo people’s chances of producing the next Nigerian President by 20 years, alleging supporters are motivated by personal ambition rather than ideology.

Read more »

Nasarawa Guber: ‘APC primaries already being rigged’ — Party chieftains urge Tinubu to interveneProminent chieftains of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, in Nasarawa State, Zamani Daniel and Ibrahim Tukur, have raised an alarm over an alleged plot to rig the party’s primaries before it is conducted.

Read more »

APC Chairman Backs Tinubu’s Economic Plan for Northern NigeriaThe National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Professor Nentawe Yilwatda, has expressed strong support for the Federal Government’s economic agenda for Northern Nigeria, emphasizing the need to avoid political interference to ensure its success. He highlighted investments in infrastructure, agriculture, and education as key components of the plan to transform the region into an economic hub.

Read more »

Consensus Fallout: Umahi’s ally quits APC in EbonyiIt is unclear for now which party the former APC chieftain is defecting to.

Read more »

WOPU Coalition Endorses President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for Re-electionWOPU, a coalition of labour leaders and working Nigerians, has formally declared its support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's second term, citing belief in the administration's long-term vision for economic stability and national growth.

Read more »