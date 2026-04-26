APC Chieftain Dismisses Criticism Against Benue Governor, Asserts Public Support for Re-election

Daniel Onjeh, a key figure in the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its 2023 senatorial candidate for Benue South, has rejected growing criticism against Governor Hyacinth Iormem Alia, insisting that the people of Benue State are firmly behind his re-election. In a statement, Onjeh dismissed the attacks as desperate political maneuvers and highlighted the governor’s achievements, while also addressing internal party unity and reconciliation efforts ahead of the 2027 elections.

A prominent figure in the All Progressives Congress ( APC ) and the party’s 2023 senatorial candidate for Benue South, Daniel Onjeh , has dismissed mounting criticism against Governor Hyacinth Iormem Alia, asserting that the people of Benue State have already decided to re-elect him.

In a statement released on Sunday, Onjeh characterized the recent attacks on the governor as a desperate last-minute effort by political adversaries who have realized that the tide of public opinion is shifting against them. He accused these opponents of orchestrating a coordinated propaganda campaign filled with falsehoods and sustained defamation, aimed at undermining public confidence in the administration.

However, he expressed confidence that these efforts would fail, as the people of Benue can see the tangible differences in governance for themselves. On internal party dynamics, Onjeh refuted claims that certain factions had seized control of the APC’s structure in Benue State, labeling such assertions as unfounded. He emphasized that the APC operates on democratic principles and adheres to the rule of law, not the arbitrary decisions of a few individuals.

He noted that the party’s congresses were conducted in strict accordance with constitutional guidelines, and their outcomes could not be altered by mere rumors or wishful thinking. Onjeh reaffirmed that Chief Benjamin Omale remains the legitimate state chairman of the party, while Governor Alia is recognized as its leader in Benue, urging party members to disregard any contradictory claims.

He also highlighted that reconciliation efforts within the party had largely succeeded at the grassroots level, with many members who had previously defected or disagreed with the leadership now returning. The party is now more united and cohesive than ever, he claimed, dismissing suggestions of internal divisions ahead of the 2027 elections. He stressed that the focus should remain on strengthening the party for victory in the upcoming presidential, governorship, and legislative elections.

Reflecting on Governor Alia’s performance, Onjeh, a former President of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), noted that Benue residents were already experiencing a new style of leadership under the governor. While acknowledging that Governor Alia never claimed to be perfect, Onjeh argued that his administration had demonstrated a clear understanding of the state’s challenges and was steadily addressing them.

He urged that the governor’s achievements should be judged by visible results rather than political rhetoric, contrasting his administration with past governments that promised perfection but failed to deliver meaningful progress. Onjeh also called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the public to disregard claims that Governor Alia’s rise to power was due to political favoritism, insisting instead that his entry into the APC had significantly strengthened the party in the state.

He recounted the 2023 campaigns, during which he accompanied the governor across nine local government areas in Benue South, witnessing firsthand the governor’s unwavering support for the party’s presidential candidate, even amid controversies surrounding the Muslim-Muslim ticket. Onjeh maintained that attempts to mislead voters would not succeed, describing Benue’s electorate as increasingly aware and discerning.

He further claimed that Governor Alia’s midterm performance had already surpassed that of previous administrations, urging residents to remain patient as development unfolds across the state. He concluded by calling on residents to pray for peace and progress in Benue and to support the governor’s re-election bid, expressing optimism about a peaceful and crisis-free tenure ahead





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APC Benue State Governor Hyacinth Alia Daniel Onjeh 2027 Elections

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