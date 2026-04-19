APC Chieftain Defends Tinubu, Attributes Fuel Price Hike to Global Factors

A prominent member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Cross River State, Soni Abang, has firmly stated that President Bola Tinubu is not responsible for the current surge in fuel prices across Nigeria. Abang argues that the increase is a consequence of broader global economic instability and ongoing geopolitical conflicts, specifically mentioning the tensions involving Iran and the United States, and the war between Israel and Iran. He emphasized that these international dynamics, which impact crude oil prices and global markets, are beyond the president's direct control. Abang, who also serves as an executive director of the South-South Development Commission, asserted that it is unjust to hold President Tinubu accountable for these external economic pressures. He further elaborated that the administration inherited a difficult economic situation and has been diligently implementing reforms to stabilize the nation's fiscal health. Abang pointed to a noticeable decrease in food prices, suggesting that initial price spikes were artificially induced by opposition elements to incite public fear, and that the situation is now demonstrating improvement. He also highlighted ongoing infrastructure projects nationwide, imploring Nigerians to exercise patience with President Tinubu's government, expressing strong conviction that the implemented reforms will eventually yield significant positive outcomes for both the citizens and the national economy.

Soni Abang, a notable figure within the All Progressives Congress ( APC ) in Cross River State, has unequivocally shielded President Bola Tinubu from any culpability regarding the escalating cost of fuel in Nigeria.

Speaking at a significant endorsement rally convened at the Ikom Township Stadium on Saturday, Abang articulated that the surge in fuel pump prices should be squarely attributed to the pervasive global economic crisis, further exacerbated by the ongoing conflicts involving Israel, the United States of America, and Iran. According to Abang, the intricate web of geopolitical tensions currently unsettling the global marketplace, coupled with the inherent volatility of crude oil prices, are the primary architects behind the substantial hike in fuel expenses. As an executive director of the South-South Development Commission, Abang stressed the inherent unfairness in singling out President Tinubu for these complex challenges. He further elucidated that the persistent economic adversities impacting the global market are entirely beyond the purview and control of the president. Abang posed a rhetorical question, highlighting the disconnect between domestic policy and international events: Is Tinubu the one who initiated the crisis in Iran? He underscored that these are fundamentally global issues that are impacting economies across the entire spectrum of the world. He also made a comparative statement, asserting that even in the face of these global pressures, fuel prices within Nigeria remain comparatively competitive. Furthermore, Abang acknowledged the arduous economic inheritance of the current administration, which assumed office in May 2023 amidst an already struggling economy. Despite these initial hindrances, he affirmed that the Tinubu administration has made every conceivable effort to maintain the nation's stability. He elaborated that the current administration inherited a fragile economy, but the President has since initiated a series of crucial reforms specifically designed to stabilize the fiscal outlook of our nation. Abang also provided a positive outlook on food prices, stating that they are showing a downward trend on a daily basis. He suggested that the earlier spike in food prices was a calculated manipulation by opposition elements with the intention of fostering panic among the populace, but that the situation is now demonstrably improving. In a concluding segment, the APC chieftain drew attention to the myriad of infrastructural developments that are being undertaken across the length and breadth of the country. He implored the Nigerian populace to exhibit patience and understanding with President Tinubu's government. He conveyed a strong sense of confidence that the reformative measures being implemented by the current administration will, in due course, usher in tangible and positive results for the citizens and the broader national economy





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