APC Chieftain Congratulates Shooting Stars Sports Club on CAF Confederation Cup Qualification

Kehinde Olaosebikan, an All Progressives Congress chieftain in Oyo State and former Chairman of Oluyole Local Government, has congratulated Shooting Stars Sports Club on qualifying to represent Nigeria in the 2026/2027 CAF Confederation Cup competition. He praised the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Ladoja, the Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes, the club chairman, Mr Taiwo Lekan Salami, and supporters of the team across Oyo State for the achievement.

An All Progressives Congress chieftain in Oyo State and former Chairman of Oluyole Local Government, Kehinde Olaosebikan , has congratulated Shooting Stars Sports Club on qualifying to represent Nigeria in the 2026/2027 CAF Confederation Cup competition.

According to a statement he issued and personally signed on Monday, Olaosebikan said the qualification followed the club’s third-place finish in the Nigeria Premier Football League. He praised the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Ladoja, the Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes, the club chairman, Mr Taiwo Lekan Salami, and supporters of the team across Oyo State for the achievement.

He also recalled the blessing of the Olubadan at his Bodija residence on the players and management of 3SC shortly after he was announced as the new Imperial Majesty of Ibadanland. According to him, the monarch’s support has had a lasting impact on the club’s resurgence, noting that ‘the Olubadan’s blessing has now turned around the fortune of the football team.

’ Olaosebikan urged stakeholders to sustain momentum as the club prepares for continental competition, stressing the need for stronger institutional and financial backing. He also called on the Oyo State Government to provide adequate funding for the club’s CAF Confederation Cup campaign, while appealing to wealthy indigenes and residents of Ibadan to support the team with resources and incentives.

Shooting Stars Sports Club remains one of Nigeria’s most historic clubs, having won the African Winners Cup in 1976, the country’s first continental club triumph





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Shooting Stars Sports Club CAF Confederation Cup Nigeria Oyo State Kehinde Olaosebikan Olubadan Of Ibadanland Oba Rashidi Ladoja Central Council Of Ibadan Indigenes Taiwo Lekan Salami Oba Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja Arusa 1 Bodija Residence Blessing Resurgence Fortune Football Team Oyo State Government Adewolu Ladoja Central Council Of Ibadan Indigenes Taiwo Lekan Salami Oba Rashidi Ladoja Shooting Stars Sports Club CAF Confederation Cup Nigeria Oyo State Kehinde Olaosebikan Olubadan Of Ibadanland Oba Rashidi Ladoja Central Council Of Ibadan Indigenes Taiwo Lekan Salami Oba Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja Arusa 1 Bodija Residence Blessing Resurgence Fortune Football Team Oyo State Government Adewolu Ladoja Central Council Of Ibadan Indigenes Taiwo Lekan Salami Oba Rashidi Ladoja Shooting Stars Sports Club CAF Confederation Cup Nigeria Oyo State Kehinde Olaosebikan Olubadan Of Ibadanland Oba Rashidi Ladoja Central Council Of Ibadan Indigenes Taiwo Lekan Salami Oba Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja Arusa 1 Bodija Residence Blessing Resurgence Fortune Football Team Oyo State Government Adewolu Ladoja Central Council Of Ibadan Indigenes Taiwo Lekan Salami Oba Rashidi Ladoja Shooting Stars Sports Club CAF Confederation Cup Nigeria Oyo State Kehinde Olaosebikan Olubadan Of Ibadanland Oba Rashidi Ladoja Central Council Of Ibadan Indigenes Taiwo Lekan Salami Oba Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja Arusa 1 Bodija Residence Blessing Resurgence Fortune Football Team Oyo State Government Adewolu Ladoja Central Council Of Ibadan Indigenes Taiwo Lekan Salami Oba Rashidi Ladoja Shooting Stars Sports Club CAF Confederation Cup Nigeria Oyo State Kehinde Olaosebikan Olubadan Of Ibadanland Oba Rashidi Ladoja Central Council Of Ibadan Indigenes Taiwo Lekan Salami Oba Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja Arusa 1 Bodija Residence Blessing Resurgence Fortune Football Team Oyo State Government Adewolu Ladoja Central Council Of Ibadan Indigenes Taiwo Lekan Salami Oba Rashidi Ladoja Shooting Stars Sports Club CAF Confederation Cup Nigeria Oyo State Kehinde Olaosebikan Olubadan Of Ibadanland Oba Rashidi Ladoja Central Council Of Ibadan Indigenes Taiwo Lekan Salami Oba Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja Arusa 1 Bodija Residence Blessing Resurgence Fortune Football Team Oyo State Government Adewolu Ladoja Central Council Of Ibadan Indigenes Taiwo Lekan Salami Oba Rashidi Ladoja Shooting Stars Sports Club CAF Confederation Cup Nigeria Oyo State Kehinde Olaosebikan Olubadan Of Ibadanland Oba Rashidi Ladoja Central Council Of Ibadan Indigenes Taiwo Lekan Salami Oba Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja Arusa 1 Bodija Residence Blessing Resurgence Fortune Football Team Oyo State Government Adewolu Ladoja Central Council Of Ibadan Indigenes Taiwo Lekan Salami Oba Rashidi Ladoja Shooting Stars Sports Club CAF Confederation Cup Nigeria Oyo State Kehinde Olaosebikan Olubadan Of Ibadanland Oba Rashidi Ladoja Central Council Of Ibadan Indigenes Taiwo Lekan Salami Oba Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja Arusa 1 Bodija Residence Blessing Resurgence Fortune Football Team Oyo State Government Adewolu Ladoja Central Council Of Ibadan Indigenes Taiwo Lekan Salami Oba Rashidi Ladoja Shooting Stars Sports Club CAF Confederation Cup Nigeria Oyo State Kehinde Olaosebikan Olubadan Of Ibadanland Oba Rashidi Ladoja Central Council Of Ibadan Indigenes Taiwo Lekan Salami Oba Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja Arusa 1 Bodija Residence Blessing Resurgence Fortune

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