APC chieftain Dr Josef Onoh argues that neither the National Anthem Act 2024 nor the 1999 Constitution criminalizes singing Arise O Compatriots, dismissing criticism of Peter Obi.

Dr Josef Onoh, a prominent chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, has firmly stated that neither the 1999 Constitution nor the National Anthem Act 2024 criminalizes the singing of Nigeria's former national anthem, Arise O Compatriots. Speaking during an interview on Arise News on Monday, Onoh described the recent controversy surrounding Nigeria Democratic Congress presidential candidate Peter Obi and his party members for singing the old anthem at a gathering as a trivial matter. He emphasized that while the 2024 legislation reinstated Nigeria, We Hail Thee as the official anthem, it did not prohibit citizens from singing the previous version or prescribe any punishment for failing to recite the current one. Onoh argued that both anthems symbolize the deep-rooted and historical affiliation of Nigerians to their nation, and the new legislation contains no provision making the use of the former anthem a criminal offense.

Legal Analysis of Anthem Legislation

The APC chieftain provided a detailed legal breakdown of the National Anthem Act 2024, which was signed into law by President Bola Tinubu in May 2024. Onoh explained that the creation of this act did not include any clauses that criminalize parts of the old national anthem. He noted that there is no legal mandate stating that reciting Arise O Compatriots becomes a crime, nor is there any penalty for failing to recite the new anthem. According to Onoh, the law focuses on reinstating the original anthem but stops short of penalizing those who choose to sing or recognize the historical anthem. He reiterated that the legislative process did not attempt to outlaw any part of the previous anthem, thereby leaving citizens free to express their allegiance through either song without legal repercussions.

Also read NDC’s use of old anthem suggests secessionism — Keyamo

Loopholes in Mandatory Performance Rules

Onoh also questioned the argument that the Nigeria Democratic Congress gathering was legally required to render the new anthem, citing specific sections of the Act. He pointed to Section 3 of the Act, which outlines occasions when the performance of Nigeria, We Hail Thee is mandatory. According to Onoh, this provision covers official government places, official legislative holdings, and political gatherings. However, he identified a potential loophole in the provision, arguing that private political town hall meetings are not expressly listed among the gatherings where the anthem must be performed. This distinction suggests that the strict mandate for anthem rendition may not apply to all types of political events, particularly those classified as private town halls rather than official legislative or government sessions.

Constitutional Duties and Civic Responsibility

Furthermore, Onoh cited Section 24(a) of the 1999 Constitution, which lists respect for the national anthem among the civic duties of citizens. He argued that while the Constitution recognizes respecting the anthem as a civic responsibility, it does not provide criminal punishment for failing to sing or recite it. Onoh emphasized that the constitutional amendment in Section 24A acknowledges the importance of the anthem but does not transform it into a criminal offense to ignore or sing an alternative. This legal perspective highlights the difference between civic duty, which is moral and social, and criminal law, which imposes penalties for violations. The chieftain maintained that the failure to recite the national anthem, whether the old or new version, is not a criminal act under the current legal framework.

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Political Fallout and Stakeholder Reactions

The controversy originated from a town hall meeting organized by the NDC in Lagos last week, featuring Peter Obi and the party's governorship candidate in the state, Funso Doherty. During the event, the former anthem, Arise O Compatriots, was rendered after the gathering did not join in singing Nigeria, We Hail Thee. This incident attracted sharp criticism from supporters of the ruling party and government officials, including the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, and the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo. Wike accused Obi of disrespecting national symbols, while Keyamo described the incident as an indication of secessionist tendencies, framing the anthem issue within a broader political narrative of loyalty and national unity.

Historical Context of National Identity

Nigeria adopted Nigeria, We Hail Thee as its national anthem at independence in 1960 before replacing it with Arise O Compatriots in 1978. President Bola Tinubu signed the National Anthem Bill into law on May 29, 2024, restoring the original anthem after 46 years. The legislation followed its passage by the National Assembly and generated significant public debate, with critics questioning the decision amid the country's economic challenges. The return to the colonial-era anthem has sparked discussions about historical identity, national pride, and the symbolic weight of such decisions in a modern political landscape. As the legal and political communities dissect the implications, the debate over anthem singing remains a potent symbol of Nigeria's complex relationship with its history and governance structures.