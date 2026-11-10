Nentawe Yilwatda Says Senators Will Pick the Next Senate President in 2027

APC national chairman Nentawe Yilwatda says senators elected in 2027 will choose the next Senate President, while the party only names the Senate Majority Leader.

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Professor Nentawe Yilwatda, has said the next Senate President will be chosen by senators after the 2027 elections, not by the ruling party. He made the remarks during a televised interview on a Monday night, where he was asked about the APC's preparations for the 2027 polls and the political future of some prominent members.

Yilwatda was specifically asked whether Senate President Godswill Akpabio would keep his post if he won re-election to the Senate in 2027. He declined to endorse Akpabio openly and said he had no particular person in mind for the role.

Also read Court Subpoenas INEC Chairman Amupitan and APC Chieftain Igbokwe in Sowore Trial

Yilwatda Says the Senate Will Decide Its Own Leadership

Nentawe Yilwatda said the Senate itself will determine who it wants as Senate President once the new chamber is constituted. He added that the APC would only present its candidate for the position of Senate Majority Leader.

The APC chairman also said the party would not interfere in the choice of the presiding officer of the chamber. His position places the final decision with the senators elected in the next National Assembly.

Advertisement

The 11th National Assembly is expected to be inaugurated in June 2027, following the general elections and a presidential proclamation. At that inauguration, newly elected senators will take their oaths and elect the Senate President and Deputy Senate President.

Akpabio, Uzodimma and Competing Ambitions in the Senate

Akpabio, who was elected Senate President by his colleagues in June 2023, has openly sought support for his continued leadership of the Senate. The current Senate President defeated Abdulaziz Yari in that 2023 contest.

Reports that Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma may also be interested in the Senate Presidency after completing his tenure have raised concern within the party. Uzodimma previously represented Imo West in the Senate between 2011 and 2019 and is expected to return to the National Assembly if he wins a senatorial seat in 2027.

At the same gathering, Uzodimma said he would be contesting the forthcoming elections as a senatorial candidate. Akpabio did not name the Imo governor, but he urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to discourage governors from seeking other offices before completing their mandates.

Advertisement

Yilwatda also addressed a dispute between former Imo State Governor Rochas Okorocha and Governor Hope Uzodimma. He said the party would allow the judiciary to resolve the matter, while the APC continues efforts to manage the situation internally.

Senate Support and the Road Ahead for the APC

Several serving senators have publicly backed Akpabio's return as Senate President, and Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin is among those who indicated willingness to keep the current leadership. Senate Chief Whip Tahir Monguno said many serving lawmakers expect to return to the chamber after the 2027 elections.

Monguno said there would be no vacancy in the Senate leadership, including the posts of Deputy Senate President and other principal officers. His remarks reflect the confidence of current senators that the existing arrangement could continue.

The APC has now begun activities linked to the re-election campaign of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, with the 2027 general elections scheduled to hold on 16 January 2027. Yilwatda's comments mean that the Senate leadership contest will only be settled after the elections, when the newly elected senators meet to choose their presiding officers.