APC Chairman Predicts Victory in Ekiti Governorship Election, Citing Oyebanji's Achievements

Nentawe Yilwatda, APC National Chairman, expressed confidence that the party will win the Ekiti governorship election, highlighting Governor Oyebanji's performance in infrastructure, education, and human capital development. He spoke after a mega rally attended by Vice President Shettima and other leaders.

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress ( APC ), Nentawe Yilwatda , has expressed confidence that the party will win the forthcoming Ekiti State governorship election , citing Governor Abiodun Oyebanji 's performance and growing support among residents of the state.

Yilwatda made the statement in a post on X on Tuesday following his attendance at the APC mega rally in Ekiti State, which was also attended by Vice President Kashim Shettima, members of the National Working Committee, governors and other party leaders. He said the large turnout at the rally demonstrated the governor's popularity and acceptance across the state, noting that residents were eager to reward him with another term in office.

According to him, Governor Oyebanji had justified the confidence placed in him through notable achievements in road construction and rehabilitation, investment in education, and policies aimed at strengthening human capital development. Yilwatda added that the administration's impact was visible across Ekiti State, saying it had strengthened public trust and increased support for the governor. He expressed optimism that the APC would secure victory in the election, attributing this to Oyebanji's performance in office and the backing of the electorate.

Governor Oyebanji, who assumed office in 2022, has focused on infrastructural development as a key pillar of his administration. Under his leadership, several major roads linking rural and urban areas have been constructed or rehabilitated, improving connectivity and boosting local commerce.

For instance, the Ado Ekiti-Ikere Ekiti road and the Oye-Ikole road have been completed, reducing travel time and enhancing access to markets. In the education sector, the government has renovated over 200 primary and secondary schools, provided free textbooks, and increased funding for tertiary institutions. The governor also launched a scholarship scheme for indigent students and expanded vocational training programs to equip youths with employable skills.

These initiatives have been widely praised by residents and civil society groups, contributing to a positive perception of the administration. Furthermore, the APC mega rally held in Ado Ekiti drew thousands of party supporters, traditional rulers, and community leaders. Vice President Shettima, in his speech, praised Oyebanji's achievements and urged voters to re-elect him to continue the development trajectory. He also highlighted the federal government's support for Ekiti, including agricultural programs and social investment schemes.

The large turnout at the rally is seen as a strong indicator of the APC's electoral prospects, though opposition parties have also been campaigning vigorously. The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, for example, has promised to address unemployment and improve healthcare, but Yilwatda's remarks underscore the APC's confidence in retaining the state.

As the election approaches, both parties are intensifying grassroots mobilization, with the APC relying on Oyebanji's record and the PDP hoping to capitalize on perceived gaps in service delivery. Political analysts believe the outcome will hinge on voter turnout and the effectiveness of campaign messaging in rural areas.

In addition to visible achievements, Yilwatda emphasized the governor's personal integrity and accessibility. He described Oyebanji as a leader who listens to the people and responds to their needs, citing regular town hall meetings and prompt attention to community concerns. The APC chairman also noted that the party's unity in Ekiti has been strengthened under Oyebanji's leadership, with contending factions reconciled to pursue a common goal. This internal cohesion, he argued, will give the APC an edge over the opposition.

The election, scheduled for June 18, 2026, will be closely watched as it will shape the political landscape in the South-West region. The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has assured that preparations are on track, with plans to deploy technology to ensure transparency.

Meanwhile, security agencies have been mobilized to maintain peace during the polls. As the campaign season enters its final phase, the APC is confident that its message of continuity and development will resonate with Ekiti voters, securing a second term for Governor Oyebanji





NigeriaNewsdesk / 🏆 10. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

APC Ekiti Election Abiodun Oyebanji Nentawe Yilwatda Governorship Election

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ekiti Workers, Religious Groups Pledge Massive Support for Governor Oyebanji's Re-ElectionWorkers in the Ekiti State Local Government Service, along with members of the Celestial Church of Christ and Muslim women, have reaffirmed their commitment to mobilizing voters for Governor Biodun Oyebanji's re-election. The Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) aims to deliver at least 200,000 votes. During the grand finale of the Ekiti State Local Government Mega Rally, NULGE leaders praised Oyebanji as a visionary leader, highlighting his commitment to local government development, workers' welfare, and effective administration.

Read more »

APC group hails Oyebanji’s performance, governance deliveryAn APC group praises Governor Biodun Oyebanji's performance in Ekiti, highlighting his administration's accountability and people-centred governance. Disco

Read more »

Ekiti Residents Score Oyebanji's Administration LowEkiti residents have mixed opinions on Governor Biodun Oyebanji's performance in the last three and a half years, with some scoring his administration low and others praising his fulfillment of campaign promises.

Read more »

Shettima, Akpabio, 18 govs rally Ekiti people for Oyebanji’s reelectionPresident Tinubu, VP Shettima, and Senate President Akpabio lead a mega rally in Ekiti, urging voters to support Governor Biodun Oyebanji's reelection bid.

Read more »