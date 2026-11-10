APC Chairman Nentawe Yilwatda Addresses Christian Support for Tinubu Muslim-Muslim Ticket 2027

APC National Chairman Nentawe Yilwatda claims Christians support President Bola Tinubu's Muslim-Muslim ticket for 2027, citing improved religious representation and inclusivity under the current administration.

APC National Chairman Nentawe Yilwatda recently announced that the majority of Christians who have consulted with the ruling party are in support of President Bola Tinubu's Muslim-Muslim ticket for the 2027 general election. This disclosure was made during a broadcast on Monday where Yilwatda discussed the political landscape surrounding the incumbent president's potential bid for a second term.

Clarifying Christian Sentiments on Religious Ticket

Nentawe Yilwatda stated that initial apprehensions among Christian voters regarding the religious composition of the presidential ticket have significantly diminished over time. He emphasized that while there was early worry about suppressed voices, current feedback indicates strong acceptance of the Muslim-Muslim arrangement under the Tinubu administration.

Also read APC Chairman Says Tinubu Fit for 2027, Dismisses Health and Muslim-Muslim Ticket Concerns

Addressing Past Fears of Political Marginalization

The APC National Chairman explained that Christian stakeholders initially feared the Muslim-Muslim ticket might undermine their interests and limit their representation in government. These concerns were prominent during the 2023 presidential election when several Christian groups criticized the decision to have two Muslims occupy the highest executive offices in the country.

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Stakeholder Positions and Administrative Inclusivity

Nentawe Yilwatda insisted that the voices of Christians are now heard loud and clear under the current administration, suggesting that the government has demonstrated genuine inclusivity. He argued that the fears of political suppression were unfounded and that the APC leadership has actively addressed these grievances through engagement with various religious groups.

Impact on 2027 Election Preparations and Next Steps

As the All Progressives Congress intensifies preparations for the 2027 presidential election, the party is leveraging this claimed consensus to bolster President Bola Tinubu's re-election campaign. Vice-President Kashim Shettima is expected to remain as the running mate, and the administration aims to project an image of unity and broad-based support ahead of the next electoral cycle.