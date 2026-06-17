APC Chairman Highlights Nigerian Youth as Active Partners in National Development

Nentawe Yilwatda, National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, stressed the critical role of Nigerian youth in shaping the nation's future, emphasizing their active participation in governance and democracy. He outlined the party's commitment to inclusive growth, youth empowerment, and building structures that reflect the aspirations of all Nigerians.

Nentawe Yilwatda , the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress ( APC ), has described Nigerian youths as key partners in the effort to shape Nigeria into a nation of anyone's dreams.

Yilwatda emphasized that youths are not merely the future of the nation but are active collaborators in achieving meaningful growth in society. Speaking on Sunday, March 15, the APC chairman highlighted the party's full commitment to strengthening democracy and promoting national development across Nigeria. He called for inclusive participation in the governance process, urging Nigerian youths to get involved in politics and take charge of their future.

He also noted that building structures that reflect the aspirations of Nigerians remains a key priority for the ruling party under his leadership. Citing the importance of democracy in a politically diverse nation like Nigeria, Yilwatda stated that the APC is working to strengthen democratic principles and ensure every member feels valued in the collective pursuit of national development. He remarked, "Democracy thrives where institutions are respected, and voices are heard.

Public service must be guided by integrity, accountability, and compassion.

" Yilwatda reaffirmed that youth empowerment remains a central focus for the APC, stressing that Nigeria's young people are not just the future; they are active partners in shaping the present. He assured that the party would continue to create opportunities allowing Nigerian youths to remain part of the process of achieving prosperity and opportunity for all citizens.

"Our diversity is our greatest strength. Through dialogue, mutual respect, and shared purpose, we can build a nation where every citizen feels represented and valued," he concluded





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APC Nentawe Yilwatda Nigerian Youths Youth Empowerment Democracy National Development

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