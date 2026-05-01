APC Chairman Congratulates Nigerian Workers, Highlights Government Commitment to Welfare

Professor Nentawe Yilwatda, National Chairman of the APC, has congratulated Nigerian workers on Workers’ Day, praising their resilience and commitment. He affirmed the Tinubu administration’s dedication to policies that prioritize worker welfare and outlined ongoing economic reforms aimed at sustainable growth and prosperity.

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC , Professor Nentawe Yilwatda , has extended heartfelt congratulations to all workers across Nigeria in observance of the 2026 Workers’ Day .

His message, conveyed through a statement released by his Special Adviser on Media and Information Strategy, Abimbola Tooki, is a strong affirmation of the vital role Nigerian workers play in the nation’s advancement. Professor Yilwatda lauded the unwavering resilience, deep patriotism, and consistent contributions of the workforce, recognizing them as the fundamental driving force behind Nigeria’s growth and development.

He specifically highlighted the dedication and hard work exhibited by workers in every sector of the economy, emphasizing that their sacrifices form the very foundation of national progress. The Chairman acknowledged the challenging economic climate and commended workers for their remarkable endurance and understanding, viewing their perseverance as a powerful demonstration of the strength and inherent character of the Nigerian people.

Professor Yilwatda firmly assured the Nigerian workforce that the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is wholeheartedly dedicated to enacting policies and implementing programs that prioritize their well-being, dignity, and overall prosperity. He underscored President Tinubu’s consistent record as a leader who deeply values and understands the crucial role of labour in the process of nation-building.

The APC National Chairman further elaborated on the significance of the ongoing economic reforms initiated by the current administration, framing them as essential and unavoidable steps towards repositioning Nigeria for sustained growth and long-term economic stability. He detailed key policy measures, including the removal of fuel subsidies, the unification of the foreign exchange rate, substantial investments in critical infrastructure, the expansion of social safety net programs designed to support vulnerable populations, and a renewed emphasis on fostering industrialization.

These measures, he explained, are strategically designed to address deeply rooted structural issues within the Nigerian economy, aiming to stimulate increased productivity, enhance economic stability, attract both domestic and international investment, and ultimately generate more employment opportunities and avenues for wealth creation. Recognizing that the transition to a reformed economy may present temporary difficulties, Professor Yilwatda assured workers that the government is proactively implementing targeted interventions to mitigate any adverse effects and ensure that the benefits of these reforms are equitably distributed among all Nigerians.

He reiterated that the sacrifices being made by workers today are not in vain, expressing strong confidence that the ongoing reforms will ultimately pave the way for a more prosperous, inclusive, and resilient economy that benefits every citizen. He passionately called upon all Nigerian workers to remain steadfast in their commitment, maintain a hopeful outlook, and stand united in their support of the nation’s development agenda.

Professor Yilwatda stressed that collective effort and a shared sense of purpose are absolutely essential to realizing the Nigeria that everyone aspires to. He concluded by extending his warmest wishes for a happy and fulfilling Workers’ Day celebration to all Nigerian workers, offering prayers for their continued strength, progress, and prosperity, as well as for the well-being of their families.

The message serves as a powerful acknowledgement of the workforce’s contributions and a reaffirmation of the government’s commitment to their welfare





DailyPostNGR / 🏆 11. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Workers’ Day APC Nentawe Yilwatda Bola Ahmed Tinubu Economic Reforms

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

APC Chairman Urges Nigerian Youth to Defend Democracy Amidst ReformsThe National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has called on Nigerian youth to protect the nation’s democracy and resist attempts to derail progress, emphasizing the importance of their role in the country’s future and highlighting the party’s commitment to youth inclusion. The statement comes as the current administration implements significant national reforms.

Read more »

Court grants substituted service on Taraba APC chairman in primary disputeA Federal High Court sitting in Jalingo, the Taraba State capital, has granted an order for substituted service on the state chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Abubakar Bawa.

Read more »

The danger in EFCC chairman’s generalisation about Nigerian undergraduatesA recent claim attributed to the EFCC chairman that “six out of every ten Nigerian undergraduates are involved in cybercrime” is an open wound that calls for deeper reflection

Read more »

2027: No Plans to Extend Sale of Nomination Forms — APC ChairmanA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper

Read more »

Nigerian Stock Market Gains N3.36 Trillion Ahead of Workers’ DayThe Nigerian stock market maintained its bullish momentum on Thursday, with investors recording a N3.36 trillion gain in portfolio value ahead of the May 1 Workers’ Day holiday. Total capitalization surged to N155.994 trillion, and the All-Share Index climbed to 242,277.81. Blue-chip stocks like CAP, FTN Cocoa, and Seplat led gains, while Alex and Royal Exchange topped the losers’ list. The market has sustained an upward trend over the past two sessions.

Read more »

Nigerian Workers Mark May Day Amid Economic Hardship and InsecurityNigerian workers celebrated May Day under a cloud of economic strain, insecurity, and frustration, with labour leaders warning of worsening conditions unless urgent action is taken. Rising inflation, stagnant wages, and deepening poverty have eroded the value of labour, while insecurity threatens livelihoods across sectors. The Supreme Court’s recent ruling on Nasarawa State’s governorship adds to the nation’s political and economic challenges.

Read more »