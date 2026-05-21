APC chairman, Ayo Afolabi, urges accountability during Oyo State primary elections

Afolabi, as the Chairman of the Monitoring Committee of APC Gubernatorial and House of Assembly Primary Elections in Oyo State, expressed satisfaction with the reports received so far and advised aspirants to accept the outcome in good faith.

Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Ayo Afolabi , urged gubernatorial and house of assembly primary elections aspirants contesting in Oyo State to accept the outcome in good faith during the monitoring of gubernatorial primary election in Ward 3, Ibadan North Local Government Area of Oyo State on Thursday.

Afolabi, who doubles as the Publicity Secretary of the party in the South-West, expressed satisfaction with the reports received so far, and advised aspirants to maintain an orderly conduct. Sharafadeen Alli, one of the gubernatorial aspirants, described the exercise as peaceful and urged all aspirants to accept the results. He also appealed to party members to support whoever emerges in the primary election





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Gubernatorial Primary Elections Ibadan North Local Government Area APC Monitoring Committee Ayo Afolabi Political Stability Peaceful Elections

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