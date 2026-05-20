APC Chairman Assures of 'Early Healing Process' to Address Primary Elections Grievances

The APC chairman expressed satisfaction with the President's reaction to the ongoing process, stating that the President was impressed with the logistics deployed and the reduced number of incidents recorded nationwide. He also mentioned the agreement between the President and the National Working Committee on enforcing the party's regulations.

The ruling party of Nigeria (APC), Professor Nentawe Yilwatda Goshwe, stated on Wednesday that the party has activated its internal mechanisms to address grievances arising from its ongoing primary elections.

He mentioned the establishment of structures for resolving disputes and ensuring unity, even with the competitive nature of the primaries. Professor Goshwe assured aggrieved members that they would be reconciled ahead of the 2027 general elections. He outlined measures being taken to ensure post-primary tensions do not become prolonged crises and provided assurance regarding the President's satisfaction with the conduct of the primaries, especially with the logistics and reduced number of incidents recorded nationwide





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Internal Mechanisms Confidential Structures Party Unity Post-Primary Tension Early Healing Process Consensus Arrangements Direct Primaries Consensus Requirements Presidential Support Successful Candidate

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