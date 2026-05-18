APC candidates unopposed as consensus, its party members say

Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko who is seeking re-election for the 4th time emerged for the Sokoto North District comprising eight LGs as declared by the electoral Committee Chairman.

APC in Sokoto state have returned unopposed as consensus candidates affirmed by party members in a hitch free primaries conducted on Monday. The primaries were simultaneously conducted at three separate venues including: Gwadabawa LG (East), Bodinga LG (South) and State Party Headquarters (North).

Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko who is seeking re-election for the 4th time emerged for the Sokoto North District comprising eight LGs as declared by the electoral Committee Chairman. Also, Umar Ajiya picked the ticket for the Sokoto East with 8 LGs while Senator Abdullahi Danbaba Danbuwa clinched the Sokoto South ticket. A 16-man electoral Committee from the APC National Headquarters chaired by Hon.

Hadi Ukashatu conducted the exercise observed by INEC officials with Governor Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto in attendance at the Sokoto North exercise. Senator Wamakko in his appreciation speech thanked and appreciated the rancour free exercise smoothly conducted by the committee. He acknowledged and lauded the resilience and untiring support given to APC by the people of Sokoto state.

He said: "We thank Allah for the peaceful conduct of the primaries and will like to extend our appreciation to the good and patriotic people of Sokoto state". A doctor reveals a unique way to permanently cure weak erection, small and shameful manhood, and infertility issues without side effects within a short period





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APC Consensus Candidates Opposed Sokoto State

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