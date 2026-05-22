APC candidate emerges for Kaura Namoda North State Constituency seat

Jamil Jibo Magayaki has emerged as the APC candidate for the Kaura Namoda North State Constituency seat in Zamfara State. He secured the party’s ticket through affirmation during the primary election exercise.

The immediate past Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Zamfara State , Jamil Jibo Magayaki , has emerged as the All Progressives Congress, APC , candidate for the Kaura Namoda North State Constituency seat in the Zamfara State House of Assembly.

Magayaki, who recently defected alongside Governor Dauda Lawal to the APC, secured the party’s ticket through affirmation during the primary election exercise. The Chairman of the APC Primary Elections Committee in Zamfara State, Buba Galadima, announced that Magayaki was affirmed as the party’s flagbearer by 9,987 delegates drawn from the five wards of the constituency. Speaking after his emergence, Magayaki expressed appreciation to party leaders, delegates, and supporters for the confidence reposed in him.

He pledged to work towards ensuring APC’s victory in the forthcoming elections and called on party members and other aspirants to unite for the progress of the party and the development of Kaura Namoda North and Zamfara State. In a separate development, Adeola polled 304,055 votes to emerge as the Ogun APC governorship candidate.

The APC Primary Elections Committee Chairman in Ogun State, announced the result of the primary election which held across the 20 local government areas of the state. Adeola’s emergence was widely celebrated by his supporters who expressed confidence in his ability to deliver good governance and development to the state





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Jamil Jibo Magayaki APC Kaura Namoda North State Constituency Zamfara State Adeola Ogun APC Governorship Candidate

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