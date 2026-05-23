APC Candidate Drums Up Support

Hon. Emmanuel Olotu has acknowledged the support of APC members, party faithful and residents of Ojokoro in Ifako Ijaiye for their unwavering backing during the party’s primary election and urged them to continue supporting President Tinubu at the presidential primary

Hon. Emmanuel Olotu has expressed heartfelt appreciation to members of the APC , party faithful and residents of Ojokoro in Ifako Ijaiye for their overwhelming support, commitment and impressive turnout to vote for him during the party’s primary election.

Olotu described his emergence as the APC candidate for Ifako Ijaiye Constituency II as a collective victory for the people and a reflection of the unity, resilience and democratic spirit of the APC family across the constituency. He thanked party members for the confidence reposed in his leadership and assured them of his continued dedication to quality representation, grassroots development and the advancement of the constituency.

Olotu commended the visionary leadership of Nigeria’s President and National Leader of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, whose Renewed Hope Agenda continues to strengthen democratic governance and reposition the nation for sustainable growth and development. He also expressed gratitude to President Tinubu for insisting that every valid vote must count and that the wishes of party members must be respected throughout the primary process





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APC Ifako Ijaiye Constituency II President Tinubu Democratic Governance Nigeria Grassroots Development Representative

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