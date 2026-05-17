APC Campaign Council Rejects Primary Election in Kaduna North Federal Constituency

The campaign council of an APC candidate in Kaduna North Federal Constituency has rejected the primary election, alleging a lack of electoral officials, voting materials, and arrangements for conducting the election. The council also criticized the emergence of a group linked to another aspirant, which later announced results under questionable circumstances.

The campaign council of an APC House of Representatives aspirant, Abdulazeez Abubakar Kaka, has rejected the primary election conducted for Kaduna North Federal Constituency . The alleged reasons for the rejection include the absence of electoral officials , voting materials , and arrangements for conducting the primary election .

A group linked to another aspirant emerged later and announced results under questionable circumstances. The campaign council described the situation as a clear hijack of the democratic process and urged the leadership of the APC to investigate the matter. Supporters and party members were asked to remain calm while efforts were made to pursue the rights through lawful means





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APC House Of Representatives Primary Election Rejection Kaduna North Federal Constituency Electoral Officials Voting Materials Integrity Democratic Process Investigation Supporters Lawful Means

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