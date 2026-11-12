APC Campaign Council condemns attacks on political gatherings in Edo, Cross River, Gombe and Lagos NDC town hall

The APC Presidential Campaign Council condemned recent attacks on political gatherings across Nigeria and called on security agencies to arrest and prosecute those responsible. Spokesperson Dele Alake urged parties and supporters to exercise restraint ahead of the January 16, 2027 presidential election.

The All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council has condemned recent attacks on political gatherings in parts of Nigeria, including the disruption of a Nigeria Democratic Congress town hall meeting in Lagos.

The council, in a statement issued on Friday, called on security agencies to arrest and prosecute those responsible for the violence. The statement was signed by the campaign council's spokesperson, Dele Alake, who is also the Minister of Solid Minerals and President Bola Tinubu's 2027 APC Presidential Campaign Director of Strategic Communications. Political violence has been reported in parts of the country ahead of the January 16, 2027, presidential election, raising concerns about the safety of political gatherings and supporters.

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APC Condemns NDC Lagos Town Hall Disruption

On Friday, a town hall meeting organised by supporters of the NDC in Lagos was disrupted by attackers. The APC campaign council described the disruption as condemnable. The council also condemned reported attacks in Edo, Cross River and Gombe states, as well as other acts of violence targeting party supporters and political leaders across party lines. Alake said in the statement, We have observed the recent spate of violent attacks at political gatherings in parts of the country.

The reported attacks in Edo, Cross River and Gombe, and other acts of violence targeting party supporters and political leaders across party lines are condemnable. Our campaign strongly condemns the disruption of today's scheduled town hall meeting of the Nigeria Democratic Congress in Lagos, he added. As we proceed with the electioneering campaign, Alake said, political parties, politicians and supporters must restrain themselves and avoid acts that could create needless crises and public disorder.

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Alake Urges Security Agencies To Stop Violence

He called on the security agencies to be more responsive and alert in preventing political violence of any type and ensuring that instigators and perpetrators are apprehended and punished in accordance with the law. The campaign council also urged political parties and candidates to campaign on issues that uplift the lives of Nigerians and not to instigate violence at political events.

Alake stressed the need for a peaceful political atmosphere in which all parties and candidates could freely canvass for votes without intimidation, harassment or attacks. He said political disagreements should not degenerate into violence, warning parties, candidates and their supporters against actions capable of triggering public disorder. The APC campaign council expressed concern over the growing incidents of violence at political gatherings across the country and demanded that security agencies intensify efforts to prevent further attacks.

APC Demands Peaceful Campaign Atmosphere Ahead Of 2027

The statement was issued during an interactive session between Alake and members of the APC Press Corps in Abuja, where he also spoke on the Federal Government's economic reforms. The council's position comes amid rising concerns about the safety of political gatherings and supporters as electioneering activities gather momentum ahead of the 2027 presidential poll. The APC campaign council maintained that all parties and candidates should be allowed to campaign without intimidation, harassment or attacks.

It also urged politicians and their supporters to exercise restraint and conduct their political activities peacefully.