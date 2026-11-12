NDC Accuses APC Thugs of Lagos Town Hall Attack as APC Condemns Political Violence

The NDC in Lagos has accused APC-linked thugs of attacking its town hall meeting in Oregun and warned that Nigerians are tired of political violence, while the APC presidential campaign council condemned the attack and other violent incidents nationwide.

The National Campaign Council Coordinator of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) in Lagos State, Ife Salako, has accused suspected APC-linked thugs of attacking his party's town hall meeting at the Classique Event Centre in the Oregun area of Lagos on Thursday.

He warned that Nigerians are becoming increasingly intolerant of political violence ahead of the 2027 elections. Salako made the allegation on Friday while appearing as a guest on Channels Television's Sunrise Daily. He condemned the disruption of the meeting and called on the ruling party to address the activities of suspected political thugs within its ranks.

Also read Lagos APC denies involvement in attack on NDC town hall meeting in Ikeja

NDC Town Hall Attack in Lagos

He said the growing incidents of political intimidation and lawlessness were unacceptable, adding that Nigerians were becoming tired of the failure to respect democratic principles. The attack occurred on Thursday when hoodlums armed with cutlasses, cudgels and stones invaded the NDC town hall meeting in Oregun. The event had gathered supporters of Peter Obi, the party's presidential candidate, and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, his running mate.

A journalist was attacked during the incident, with the assailants allegedly beating him and taking his camera, gimbal and microphone. Police operatives arrived at the scene about an hour after the violence began and fired tear gas canisters to restore order. Salako alleged that some of the hoodlums who invaded the meeting openly declared their support for President Bola Tinubu. He claimed they said Lagos belonged to the President and warned opposition members against holding political gatherings in the state.

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He said it was getting to a point where everybody in the nation is sick and tired of the illegality. He urged the APC leadership to go beyond issuing public statements condemning political violence. He said the party should engage its grassroots structures, particularly local government chairmen and ward leaders, to discourage their supporters from engaging in political thuggery.

APC Response to Political Violence

According to him, addressing the problem at the grassroots level would help curb the activities of individuals allegedly being used to intimidate opposition parties. Salako also recalled previous attacks allegedly carried out against NDC members. He cited incidents during a political gathering in Alimosho on September 6, 2025, and another attack in February this year.

He further alleged that security operatives protected some of the suspected attackers during the earlier incident, raising concerns about the response of security agencies to political violence. The NDC coordinator appealed to the APC-led government to take concrete steps to discourage political violence. He said opposition parties must be allowed to freely organise meetings and conduct political activities without intimidation.

He warned that Nigerians would no longer tolerate the use of violence to suppress political opposition, stressing that such actions were inconsistent with the democratic society citizens wanted. The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council had, in a statement on Thursday, condemned the attack on NDC supporters and other reported attacks on political gatherings across the country.

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Calls for Security and Peaceful Campaigns

Dele Alake, spokesperson of the APC presidential campaign council, said the party observed the recent spate of violent attacks at political gatherings in parts of the country. Alake said the reported attacks in Edo, Cross River, and Gombe, and other violence targeted at party supporters and political leaders across party lines are condemnable. He said the campaign strongly condemns the disruption of the scheduled town hall meeting of the NDC in Lagos.

He urged political parties, politicians and their supporters to exercise restraint and avoid actions capable of triggering public disorder as campaigns ahead of the 2027 elections gather momentum. Alake also called on security agencies to step up their efforts to prevent political violence and ensure those responsible are brought to justice.

He said security agencies should be more responsive and alert in preventing political violence of any type and ensure instigators and perpetrators are apprehended and punished in accordance with the law. He urged political parties and candidates to focus their campaigns on issues that would improve the lives of Nigerians rather than inciting violence at political events.