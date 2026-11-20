Violent clashes in Balanga, Gombe State, left five APC buses damaged and several supporters injured after youths chanted anti-party slogans. Details on the 2027 election tensions.

A violent confrontation erupted in Kwarge, a community within the Balanga Local Government Area of Gombe State, on Wednesday afternoon, disrupting an All Progressives Congress campaign tour. The incident, which occurred at approximately 5pm, resulted in damage to five campaign buses and left several party supporters with injuries. Security forces and local authorities have launched investigations into the causes of the unrest.

Triggering Event and Immediate Violence

The altercation began when a convoy of APC supporters, traveling from Cham to Bambam, entered the Kwarge community. According to eyewitness accounts, residents emerged from their homes and began chanting the slogan "Bamayi" as the vehicles passed. The Anti-All Progressives Congress sentiment expressed through this chant quickly escalated into physical tension between the youths and the party members accompanying the convoy. Witnesses reported that the situation deteriorated rapidly, leading to direct confrontations between the two groups.

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Extent of Property Damage and Injuries

The hostility manifested in attacks on the campaign vehicles, with sources indicating that attackers wielded clubs and cutlasses during the melee. Five Gombe Line buses carrying APC supporters were visibly damaged in the chaos. Several party supporters sustained injuries during the scuffle, though the exact severity of these injuries has not been publicly disclosed. The identities of the individuals responsible for organizing the attack and the specific circumstances leading to the escalation remain unclear as of the time of reporting.

Context Within Balanga Campaign Tour

This violence marks the second day of the All Progressives Congress campaign tour in Balanga, following the official flag-off at Bajoga, the headquarters of Funakaye Local Government Area, on Saturday. The tour is part of the party's strategic preparations for the 2027 general elections. The convoy was engaged in a broader campaign itinerary that included visits to several communities for the commissioning of Local Council Development Areas. The route included stops in Jessu-Nyuwar, Kindiyo, Mwona, and Bambam, aiming to strengthen grassroots support ahead of the polls.

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Political Leadership Engagement in Gombe

Amidst the tensions, Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has been actively leading a delegation of APC candidates and party leaders to seek endorsements from traditional rulers. The delegation visited the palaces of the Polo of Daadiya, Abdulkadir-Abubakar Galadima, and the Ndu of Cham, James Chachi, to secure their political backing. These engagements are designed to consolidate support from key community influencers as the election period intensifies across the state.

Confidence in 2027 Electoral Prospects

Despite the unrest in Kwarge, party officials have expressed strong optimism regarding their performance in the upcoming elections. Governor Yahaya stated confidence in the party's electoral prospects, citing the calibre of candidates fielded by the All Progressives Congress. He argued that the state is poised to record greater development under the current leadership structure. The campaign team continues to emphasize the importance of unified support for the party's agenda.

Call for Unified Voter Support

Party dignitaries have urged residents to vote cohesively for the All Progressives Congress. Baba Abuja, the Deputy Chairman of the APC, addressed residents of Nyuwar, insisting that support for the party should come from top to bottom. Similarly, Melton Yahaya, the APC candidate for the Balanga South State Constituency, commended the electorate and reiterated confidence in a decisive victory. These statements underscore the party's determination to maintain its dominance in the region despite isolated incidents of unrest.