APC Calls for Unity in Akwa Ibom as Renewed Hope Agenda Guides Campaign

APC leaders in Akwa Ibom urge members to stay united and intensify grassroots work, citing peaceful primaries as proof of internal democracy and a hopeful future under President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda. The message coincides with the party’s rollout of Lagos Assembly candidates.

An All Progressives Congress ( APC ) delegation in Akwa Ibom State has issued a call for heightened unity and determination among party members as it strives to secure the presidency under the banner of the Renewed Hope Agenda .

The group, known as the Renewed Hope Ambassadors for President Bola Tinubu, highlighted the state party’s adherence to internal democratic principles, peaceful conduct and a forward‑looking vision for national development. In a communique addressed to APC stakeholders across the region, the ambassadors expressed satisfaction with how the recent primary elections were carried out, describing the process as calm, orderly and reflective of the party’s commitment to democratic maturity.

The statement praised the cooperation between the national and state structures and underscored that the tranquil atmosphere of the primaries sent a powerful signal to Nigerians that the APC remains steadfast in its dedication to internal democracy, peace and progress. Obong Prince Ikim, who serves as the State Coordinator for the Renewed Hope Ambassadors, took particular note of the atmosphere of unity and decorum that characterized the primaries.

He argued that this display of democratic maturity was a direct embodiment of the Renewed Hope Agenda championed by President Tinubu. According to Prince Ikim, the smooth conduct of the primary election not only bolstered the credibility of the party’s internal mechanisms but also projected a message of optimism to the electorate, reassuring citizens that the APC is prepared to govern with inclusivity, security and prosperity.

He urged party faithful to harness the momentum generated by the peaceful primaries, intensify grassroots mobilisation and maintain the enthusiasm needed to achieve a decisive victory in the forthcoming general elections. In closing, Prince Ikim appealed for continued solidarity among all APC adherents, urging them to work together with a shared purpose as they advance the vision of a prosperous, secured and inclusive Nigeria under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

He stressed that the collective effort of party members at the local, state and national levels would be essential to translate the hopeful narrative into tangible policy outcomes once the party assumes power. The communal call to action coincides with the recent release of the APC’s candidate list for the Lagos State Assembly, signalling the party’s readiness to contest key legislative seats across the country while reinforcing its commitment to democratic processes and national development





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APC Renewed Hope Agenda Akwa Ibom Bola Tinubu Unity

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