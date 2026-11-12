APC Calls for Arrests of Attackers on Political Gatherings

The APC Presidential Campaign Council demands security agencies prosecute attackers in Edo, Cross River, and Gombe states to ensure peaceful electioneering.

The All Progressives Congress ( APC) Presidential Campaign Council has issued an urgent directive demanding that security agencies arrest and prosecute individuals responsible for violent attacks on political gatherings across Nigeria. This formal condemnation targets reported assaults in Edo, Cross River, and Gombe states, as well as broader acts of violence targeting political leaders and supporters from various party affiliations.

Condemnation of Violence in Edo and Cross River

The APC council strongly rejected the disruption of the scheduled town hall meeting of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) in Lagos, which took place on Thursday, November 12, 2026. In a statement released on that same date, Dele Alake, the spokesperson for the APC Presidential Campaign Council, explicitly urged security forces to intensify their efforts to prevent political violence and ensure justice for victims.

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Alake highlighted a recent surge in violent incidents at political events across different regions of the country, describing these developments as wholly condemnable. The council emphasized that the current climate of intimidation undermines the democratic process and necessitates immediate intervention from law enforcement authorities to restore order.

Security Agencies Urged to Act Vigilantly

The APC Presidential Campaign Council has called for increased vigilance and responsiveness from security agencies to preemptively stop all forms of political violence. Dele Alake stated that authorities must be proactive in identifying and neutralizing threats before they escalate into widespread public disorder during the ongoing electioneering campaigns.

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By demanding swift prosecution, the council aims to deter future agitators who seek to disrupt political activities through force. The statement underscored that impunity for such crimes poses a significant risk to national security and the integrity of the upcoming electoral process.

Appeal for Issue-Based Campaigning

The council further appealed to political parties and candidates to redirect their focus toward policy issues that directly improve the lives of Nigerians. Dele Alake advised all stakeholders to avoid engaging in activities that incite violence or create unnecessary crises at political events, stressing the importance of responsible political conduct.

This call for restraint applies to politicians, party agents, and supporters alike, who were warned against actions capable of triggering public unrest. The APC leadership emphasized that the momentum of electioneering should be driven by constructive dialogue rather than intimidation or physical confrontations.

Ensuring Peaceful Electioneering Nationwide

The APC Presidential Campaign Council stressed that maintaining peace across the country is essential for credible elections. By urging all actors to exercise self-restraint, the council hopes to foster an environment where citizens can freely engage with political platforms without fear of violence.

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As electioneering activities gather momentum, the council maintains that any breach of peace will be met with strict legal consequences. The ultimate goal remains the protection of political spaces and the assurance of a fair, violence-free electoral environment for all participants in the Nigerian democratic process.