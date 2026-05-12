APC Benue State Screening Committee Report Dissident Candidates

The report, issued by the APC's Benue State Assembly Screening Committee, disqualifies over 20 aspirants from participating in the party's primaries for the 2027 Benue State House of Assembly elections due to non-compliance with the party's guidelines and constitution. The committee also issued a call for all affected aspirants to respect the outcome and party members to remain united as preparations intensify for the 2027 general elections.

The All Progressives Congress , APC , Benue State Chapter, released the report of its State Assembly Screening Committee , disqualifying over 20 aspirants from participating in the party's primaries for the 2027 Benue State House of Assembly elections, citing non-compliance with party guidelines and constitution.

The report listed the affected aspirants, including prominent figures such as Shio Keghnen Ephraim, Smith Enyi, and others. Affected aspirants urged to respect the outcome and party members to remain united in preparation for the 2027 general elections. The report was issued by the Committee Chairman, Dr. Auwalu Ishiye, and Secretary, Barr. Tijani Abdullah





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All Progressives Congress APC Benue State State Assembly Screening Committee Disqualification Non-Compliance Guidelines Constitution Primary House Of Assembly 2027 Elections Call For Respect Party Members Preparations

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