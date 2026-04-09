APC Bauchi Chapter Grapples with Internal Divisions over Governor's Potential Defection

The APC in Bauchi State is divided over moves to bring Governor Bala Mohammed into the party, leading to the formation of a high-powered committee to manage internal conflicts and ensure inclusive negotiations. The situation reflects broader political realignments ahead of the 2027 elections.

The All Progressives Congress ( APC ) is facing internal strife in Bauchi State concerning moves to bring Governor Bala Mohammed into the party. This internal conflict reveals cracks within the state chapter regarding the governor’s potential political shift. The dispute became evident during a caucus meeting in Abuja, where party leaders discussed the political repercussions and structural impacts of a possible defection by Governor Mohammed.

To address the escalating tension, caucus members unanimously agreed to form a high-powered committee. This committee's primary role is to coordinate the party's stance on the matter. Dabo Ismail, the Acting Secretary of the caucus, stated that the committee is tasked with outlining the caucus's demands and conditions to the APC national leadership should discussions regarding Governor Mohammed's defection progress. The committee will also engage with key stakeholders to ensure an inclusive negotiation process, represent the caucus in all discussions concerning potential defections from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)-led administration in Bauchi, and provide regular updates to its members. While emphasizing that Mr. Mohammed would be welcomed into the APC should he choose to join, Mr. Ismail underscored the importance of the party's national leadership including state stakeholders in negotiations. He highlighted the committee's formation as a democratic measure intended to manage varying opinions within the party while upholding unity.\Sama’ila Dahuwa, the Bauchi North Senatorial District representative and chair of the state APC caucus, expressed criticism after the meeting, pointing out what members perceived as the APC national leadership's failure to adequately consult state stakeholders on this critical political development. The caucus argued that excluding local party leaders from discussions of this magnitude undermines internal democracy, inclusiveness, and respect for established party structures. Mr. Dahuwa stated that the omission is unacceptable, cautioning against any attempts to impose decisions without significant involvement from grassroots stakeholders in the state. He revealed that the newly established committee comprises influential party figures, including a serving minister, former governors, and two senators. Members also resolved to formally communicate their concerns and position to the APC national leadership, insisting that due process and internal consultations must guide any discussions concerning new defections. The caucus additionally warned that a poorly managed integration of high-profile defectors could alienate loyal members and weaken party cohesion within Bauchi State.\The controversy emerges amidst shifting political alliances ahead of future elections. The political realignments in Nigeria, leading up to the 2027 general elections, have witnessed a consistent trend of state governors elected under the PDP and other opposition platforms joining the ruling APC. This pattern has significantly strengthened the APC's control over state governments. Presently, the APC governs 31 out of Nigeria's 36 states, with only five governors remaining in opposition parties, mainly the PDP. The formation of the high-powered committee is meant to address the divisions within the party in Bauchi state. This committee's objective is to ensure that the process of integrating Governor Mohammed, if he decides to defect, is handled with inclusivity and in a way that respects the existing party structure, therefore preventing any alienation of current party members and safeguarding party cohesion. The situation highlights the complexities and challenges of managing party unity and accommodating shifting political allegiances in Nigeria's current political landscape





PremiumTimesng / 🏆 3. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

APC Bauchi Bala Mohammed Defection Internal Politics

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Governor Idris Pledges to Deliver Kebbi State for Tinubu in 2027 ElectionsA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper

Read more »

Former Kano Governor Kabiru Gaya Resigns from APC, Dealing Blow to Party in Kano StateKabiru Gaya, a prominent figure and former governor of Kano State, has resigned from the All Progressives Congress APC. This move, announced in a letter to his ward chairman, is seen as a major setback for the party in Kano, a state considered a stronghold. The resignation adds to the growing number of defections and raises questions about the APC's stability in the region. The former governor's departure is expected to have significant implications for the party's grassroots structure and future political prospects in Kano.

Read more »

Bauchi APC Caucus Rejects Governor Bala Mohammed’s Defection to PartyA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper

Read more »

Bauchi APC caucus rejects move to admit Governor Bala MohammedA caucus of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bauchi State has opposed the alleged plan by the party’s national leadership to admit Governor Bala Mohammed, warning that such a move could undermine the party’s cohesion and electoral prospects.

Read more »

Selfish Bauchi politicians opposing Gov Mohammed’s defection to APCA chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bauchi State, Aliyu Ilelah, has said that only self-centred politicians who do not want President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to win the 2027 general election would oppose Governor Bala Mohammed’s purported move to defect to the APC.

Read more »

Bauchi APC stakeholders ask NWC to consult members before admitting Bala MohammedStakeholders in the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bauchi have asked the party's national working committee (NWC) to consult members before admitting Bala Mohammed, governor of the state.

Read more »