APC Assures Free, Fair, and Transparent Governorship Primary in Kwara State

The APC Governorship Primary Election Committee has assured party members and stakeholders of a free, fair, and transparent primary in Kwara State. The committee has prepared materials for distribution before Jumat Prayers and will conduct voting simultaneously in all 16 local governments.

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress ( APC ) Kwara State Governorship Primary Election Committee, Senator Musiliu Obanikoro, has assured party members and stakeholders of a free, fair, and transparent primary today.

He said in a statement this morning that materials will be distributed before Jumat Prayers, adding that voting will commence simultaneously in all the 16 local governments thereafter. Obanikoro said the committee is fully prepared to conduct the exercise in strict compliance with the directives of the APC National Headquarters and in accordance with established party guidelines.

He disclosed that the committee held a strategic meeting with all governorship aspirants at the APC State Secretariat in Ilorin, the state capital, where they were thoroughly briefed on the electoral processes. Obanikoro said the engagement also provided an opportunity to address concerns raised by aspirants, ensuring an inclusive and transparent process. The Chairman noted that while efforts were made to encourage consensus among aspirants, the committee remains fully prepared to conduct a credible election should consensus not be reached.

He emphasized that the committee is the only body duly authorized by the party and relevant laws to conduct, conclude, and report on the primary. Obanikoro further announced that designated Local Government Election Officers, appointed by the committee across all 16 local government areas of Kwara State, will converge to receive election materials and commence the voting process accordingly.

He reiterated the committee’s commitment to fairness, transparency, and the overall success of the party, urging all stakeholders to conduct themselves peacefully and in the spirit of unity





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APC Kwara State Governorship Primary Free And Fair Election Transparency

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