APC Aspirants and Stakeholders Call for Consensus in 2027 Primaries

Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, has urged All Progressives Congress, APC, aspirants and stakeholders to adopt consensus as the preferred method for selecting candidates ahead of the party’s 2027 primaries. Zulum made the call during a stakeholders’ meeting held at the Government House in Maiduguri, where he emphasized that consensus remains the most viable option for strengthening party unity.

Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum , has called on All Progressives Congress , APC , aspirants and stakeholders to adopt consensus as the preferred method for selecting candidates ahead of the party’s 2027 primaries.

Zulum made the call on Thursday during a stakeholders’ meeting held at the Multipurpose Hall of the Government House in Maiduguri, where he stressed that consensus remains the most viable option for strengthening party unity. He, however, noted that where consensus fails, the party would resort to direct primaries.

“As a democrat, I will not force any candidate on a particular constituency, but rather encourage us to continue consultations with stakeholders for consensus candidates to emerge,” the governor said. Zulum added that aspirants who do not secure tickets should remain patient, noting that future opportunities may still arise within the party. He also announced that aspirants who voluntarily withdraw from contests would be considered for appointments at both state and federal levels.

To facilitate wider consultations, the governor constituted zonal consultative committees headed by the Deputy Governor, Umar Usman Kadafur, for the Southern Zone; APC Deputy National Chairman (North), Ali Bukar Dalori, for the Central Zone; and Senator Mohammed Tahir Monguno for the Northern Zone. The meeting also featured the formal presentation of APC consensus governorship candidate, Mustapha Gubio, to stakeholders, in line with an earlier promise made by the governor.

APC leaders at the meeting, including Deputy National Chairman (North), Ali Bukar Dalori, and State Chairman, Bello Ayuba, also supported the consensus arrangement, describing it as key to party unity ahead of the 2027 general elections





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All Progressives Congress APC Aspirants Stakeholders Consensus Primaries 2027 Governorship Candidates Appointments Consultations Party Unity General Elections Borno State Babagana Zulum Mustapha Gubio Zonal Consultative Committees Deputy Governor APC Deputy National Chairman (North) State Chairman

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