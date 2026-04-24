APC Announces Revised Timetable for 2027 Primary Elections

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has unveiled a new schedule for its primary elections, impacting the selection of candidates for the 2027 general elections. The revised timetable includes dates for the sale of nomination forms, screening of aspirants, primary elections, and appeals processes for all levels of office, from local assemblies to the presidency. The party has also clarified that nomination forms are open to all members and has adopted a dual-mode primary system with safeguards for democratic participation.

The All Progressives Congress ( APC ) has announced a revised timetable for its primary elections leading up to the 2027 general elections. This announcement, made by Deputy National Publicity Secretary Durosinmi Meseko following the 186th meeting of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) in Abuja, represents a significant shift from the schedule released just days prior.

The changes have been formally communicated to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), ensuring adherence to all relevant electoral regulations. The revised timeline aims to provide a clear and structured process for selecting the party’s candidates at all levels – from State House of Assembly to the Presidency. The sale of nomination forms will commence this Saturday, April 25th, and will continue until Saturday, May 2nd, 2026.

This provides a ten-day window for potential candidates to obtain the necessary documentation to formally enter the race. All completed nomination forms, along with the required supporting documents, must be submitted to the party no later than Monday, May 4th. Following the submission deadline, a rigorous screening process will be undertaken.

Screening of aspirants vying for positions in the House of Assembly, House of Representatives, Senate, and Governorship roles is scheduled to take place between Wednesday, May 6th and Friday, May 8th. Presidential aspirants will undergo their screening on Saturday, May 9th. The results of these screenings will be made public on Monday, May 11th, and a period for appeals will be open on Tuesday and Wednesday, May 12th and 13th, allowing candidates to challenge any adverse decisions.

The primary elections themselves will then proceed in a phased manner, beginning with the House of Representatives primaries on Friday, May 15th. This will be followed by the Senate primaries on Monday, May 18th, State House of Assembly primaries on Wednesday, May 20th, Governorship primaries on Thursday, May 21st, and culminating in the Presidential primary election on Saturday, May 23rd.

To ensure fairness and transparency, post-primary appeal committees will be convened immediately after each primary election to address any grievances or disputes. The NWC has adopted a dual-mode primary system, incorporating both direct and consensus options, as permitted by the Electoral Act.

However, a crucial condition has been attached to the consensus arrangement. While aspirants are welcome to express their preference for a consensus candidate, the process will automatically revert to direct primaries if any single aspirant objects to the consensus proposal. This provision is designed to safeguard the democratic rights of all contenders and prevent any imposition of candidates.

Meseko explicitly refuted rumors suggesting that nomination forms would be limited to a select group of individuals, stating unequivocally that nomination forms are open to all members of the APC who intend to contest elections. He emphasized that the party is committed to a level playing field for all aspirants.

Furthermore, the party has confirmed that an updated list of all newly registered APC members has been submitted to INEC, ensuring full compliance with established regulations regarding party membership. In a separate development, the NWC also approved a timetable for ward, local government area, and state congresses in Zamfara State. These congresses will commence on Tuesday, April 28th, with the screening of aspirants for ward executive positions.

Ward congresses are scheduled for Thursday, April 30th, followed by LGA and state congresses, with all appeals expected to be resolved by Sunday, May 3rd. This focused attention on Zamfara State reflects the party’s commitment to strengthening its organizational structure at the grassroots level





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