APC Announces 2026 Primary Election Schedule for 2027 General Polls

The All Progressives Congress has released a detailed timetable for its 2026 primary elections, setting the stage for the 2027 general elections while outlining costs and screening procedures for aspirants.

The All Progressives Congress ( APC ), Nigeria's ruling political party, has officially unveiled its comprehensive timetable for the primary elections leading up to the 2027 general polls. According to an official communication released via the party's verified social media channels and signed by National Organising Secretary Sulaiman Argungu, the presidential primary election is slated to take place on May 15 and 16, 2026.

This announcement marks a significant step in the party's strategic preparation for the upcoming electoral cycle, aiming to streamline its internal selection process and ensure a structured path toward the general elections. The party leadership emphasized that these dates were selected to align perfectly with the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the Electoral Act of 2026, and the comprehensive guidelines issued by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). By setting this timeline well in advance, the APC seeks to provide sufficient clarity to all potential aspirants and party stakeholders. The logistical roadmap provided by the party is highly detailed, beginning with the sale of expression of interest and nomination forms, which is scheduled to commence on April 25 and conclude on May 2. Aspiring candidates are required to submit their finalized documentation by May 4. Following this submission phase, the screening process will occur between May 6 and May 8, with the formal publication of results expected on May 11. To ensure fairness and address any grievances, a window for appeals has been established from May 12 to 13. Following the presidential primaries, the party has scheduled a sequence of legislative and gubernatorial selections: House of Representatives primaries are set for May 18, Senate contests on May 20, State Houses of Assembly elections on May 21, and the governorship primaries on May 23. Regarding costs, the party has set the presidential nomination fees at 100 million Naira, composed of a 30 million Naira expression of interest fee and a 70 million Naira nomination fee. In a gesture toward inclusivity, the party noted that female aspirants, youth candidates, and individuals living with disabilities are eligible for a 50 percent reduction on the nomination fees. While the internal machinery of the party is now firmly in motion, the landscape surrounding the presidency remains in a state of quiet anticipation. As of the time of this report, no specific individual within the APC has formally stepped forward to declare an intention to seek the presidential ticket. However, there has been considerable political maneuvering behind the scenes, with several influential party leaders and affiliated groups publicly endorsing President Bola Tinubu for a second term. Although President Tinubu has not officially announced his candidacy for re-election, he recently addressed concerns regarding political pressure, categorically dismissing suggestions that he feels intimidated by the opposition. The APC leadership remains focused on promoting internal democracy, promising that the upcoming primaries will be conducted with the highest levels of credibility and transparency. Meanwhile, outside the scope of the primary schedule, the political environment is also grappling with concerns over digital integrity, as seen in the recent declaration by INEC that an X account linked to a specific party member was a clear case of digital impersonation, highlighting the growing need for vigilance in the digital age of Nigerian politics





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