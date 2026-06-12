The All Progressives Congress Anambra State chapter has expelled seven members for taking the party to court without exhausting internal dispute resolution, citing constitutional violations. The party also formed a reconciliation committee to unite members ahead of upcoming elections. The state chairman cited financial challenges during the primaries and warned that expelled members could be reinstated only if they drop their lawsuits.

The All Progressives Congress ( APC ) Anambra State chapter has formally ratified the expulsion of seven party members, following allegations of breaches of party regulations and associated legal actions stemming from the recent primary elections .

The decision was announced after a stakeholders' meeting held in Awka on Friday, chaired by State Chairman Senator Emma Anosike. This action is part of a broader disciplinary effort; prior to the primaries, the party had already expelled thirty members for initiating court cases without first utilizing internal dispute resolution mechanisms.

The seven individuals whose expulsions were confirmed at the latest meeting include the state party Legal Adviser, Richard Egenti, along with Ifeanyi Osegbo, Chukwudi Oji, Arinze Awogu, Tony Uche Ezekwelu, Bossy Nwoye, and Uju Onyeanusi. The party leadership emphasized that these measures were enacted in strict accordance with the APC constitution and internal rules, underscoring the necessity of maintaining discipline and unity as the state chapter prepares for future political contests.

During the session, Chairman Anosike addressed the significant financial burdens the party endured throughout the primary process, acknowledging that limited resources hampered many operational activities. He urged members to persist in their commitment to the party's growth and to collaborate in bolstering the APC's electoral prospects.

"We reaffirmed our commitment to party unity, discipline, and reconciliation as the APC prepares for upcoming political engagements in Anambra State," he stated. "The seven members who dragged the party to court without first exhausting internal options for resolving disputes or disagreements remain expelled. " To heal internal rifts and promote cohesion, the gathering also endorsed the formation of a reconciliation committee led by Chief Obi Onwuachu.

This committee is tasked with engaging dissatisfied members, resolving grievances originating from the primary elections, and fostering solidarity across the party. State Publicity Secretary Dr. Iyke Oliobi clarified that the expulsions were grounded in Article 21, sub-article 5 of the APC constitution, and indicated that the expelled individuals could potentially be readmitted if they withdrew their ongoing lawsuits.

Additionally, the party's State Legal Adviser, Cyprian Udenwa, voiced concerns regarding the circulation of purported INEC candidate lists via social media, suggesting these unauthorized publications could undermine electoral preparations. The report was authored by journalist Ikenna Obianeri of Punch Newspapers, whose background includes a decade of reporting, feature writing, and environmental coverage. These disciplinary actions highlight the APC's intensified stance against internal dissent as it navigates the complex political landscape of Anambra State ahead of future elections





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APC Anambra Party Expulsion Primary Elections Internal Disciplinary Action Reconciliation Committee Nigeria Politics Emma Anosike

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