APC, ADC made major political miscalculation by fielding governorship candidates from same Local Government Area - Abubakar Lasiele

A frontline political scientist, Abubakar Lasiele, has said the APC and ADC made a major political miscalculation by fielding governorship candidates from the same Local Government Area in Kwara State.

A frontline political scientist and former senior lecturer in the Department of Political Science at the University of Ilorin, Abubakar Lasiele , has said the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC , and the opposition African Democratic Congress, ADC , made a major political miscalculation by fielding governorship candidates from the same Local Government Area in Kwara State .

Lasiele said the development amounts to an own goal for both parties, arguing that the two candidates would end up splitting votes within the same political base while leaving other politically strategic districts relatively open. He spoke on the sidelines of the annual dinner night organised by the Third Estate, an elite group on Wednesday night in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.

I don't see any political sense in the APC and ADC picking their candidates from the same local government area. No matter how you look at it, it is already an own goal for them. Both Engr. Yakubu Danladi and Hon.

Zakari Mohammed are from Baruten Local Government Area of Kwara State. They are both strong grassroots politicians in the area. What this means is that they will naturally divide the votes coming from there. According to him, Zakari Mohammed may even enjoy a slight advantage because of his previous political exposure.

Hon. Zakari particularly has an upper hand because he once represented the Baruten/Kaiama Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives. So, he is not a stranger politically. So, what this means is that he will be sharing the same voting strength with his APC challenger across Kwara North.

The political scientist said political parties ought to focus more on the independent electoral value of candidates before relying on incumbency power or political godfathers. The critical question parties should ask before choosing candidates is this: without incumbency or godfather backing, can this candidate stand on his own and win an election? Any party whose candidate can independently tick that box already has a strong foundation. Party structure, funding, incumbency advantages, and godfather influence should only come afterwards.

Lasiele also condemned the increasing politicisation of Eid prayer grounds, warning political actors against turning religious gatherings into campaign arenas. It is a desecration of the sanctity of the Eid ground for politicians to turn such spaces into campaign opportunities. I urge political stakeholders in the APC, PDP, and other parties to exercise restraint and respect the sacredness of the space





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