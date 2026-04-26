APC Accuses Governor Makinde of Inciting Violence with ‘Operation Wetie’ Reference

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has condemned Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde’s comments referencing the violent period of ‘Operation Wetie,’ accusing him of inciting unrest and threatening national security. The APC also dismissed claims of Nigeria drifting towards a one-party state, blaming internal issues within opposition parties.

The All Progressives Congress ( APC ) has strongly condemned remarks made by Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde , accusing him of inciting violence with references to the historically fraught period of “ Operation Wetie ” during a recent opposition summit in Ibadan.

Governor Makinde, speaking at the national summit of All Opposition Political Party Leaders on Saturday, voiced concerns regarding perceived efforts to consolidate legislative power within a single party, juxtaposed with the internal struggles and legal challenges facing opposition groups. His comments specifically invoked the term “Operation Wetie,” a deeply unsettling reference to a brutal era of political violence that gripped Nigeria’s western region, particularly Ibadan, during the mid-1960s.

This period was characterized by targeted attacks on political opponents, involving the arson of homes and vehicles – a tactic born from the Yoruba expression meaning “wet him,” signifying a call for violent retribution. The origins of “Operation Wetie” lie in the aftermath of the highly contentious 1965 Western Region elections, widely believed to have been rigged in favor of the ruling faction, effectively marginalizing the opposition and igniting widespread unrest.

The APC, through its National Publicity Secretary Felix Morka, issued a statement on Sunday denouncing Makinde’s remarks as “reckless” and posing a significant threat to national peace and security. The party expressed deep concern that a sitting governor, who also serves as the chief security officer of his state, would deliberately evoke a period synonymous with extreme political violence.

The APC warned that such statements have the potential to unleash “anarchy, murderous rage and widespread lawlessness,” effectively acting as a call to arms. The ruling party went further, asserting that Makinde’s actions demonstrate his unworthiness to hold the office of Governor. The APC has formally requested that security and intelligence agencies investigate the matter thoroughly and take proactive measures to protect citizens and their property.

Importantly, the party emphasized that constitutional immunity, which shields governors from certain legal proceedings, does not extend to accountability for statements that directly threaten national security. The APC’s statement explicitly called for a serious response from relevant security agencies, urging them to safeguard lives, property, and defend Nigeria’s democratic foundations.

They reiterated that no individual, regardless of their position, should be permitted to endanger the safety of Nigerians or undermine the country’s democratic governance through inflammatory rhetoric disguised as political commentary. Beyond the condemnation of Makinde’s remarks, the APC addressed claims made by opposition figures suggesting that Nigeria is sliding towards a one-party state. The ruling party dismissed these assertions, attributing the difficulties faced by opposition parties to internal divisions, leadership disputes, and deficiencies in organizational structure.

The APC specifically criticized prominent opposition leaders, including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s presidential candidate in the 2023 election, accusing them of contributing to the instability within their respective parties. The APC firmly maintains that Nigeria’s democratic landscape remains vibrant and competitive, with multiple political parties operating freely. Looking ahead to the 2027 general election, the APC reaffirmed its commitment to mobilizing and organizing in accordance with democratic principles.

The party expressed confidence in its agenda under President Bola Tinubu and anticipates continued support from the Nigerian populace. The APC’s response underscores the sensitivity surrounding historical references to political violence in Nigeria and the importance of responsible rhetoric from political leaders. The party’s call for accountability, even within the bounds of constitutional immunity, highlights its determination to protect the nation’s democratic stability and prevent a recurrence of past conflicts.

The situation serves as a stark reminder of the fragility of peace and the need for all stakeholders to prioritize dialogue and peaceful resolution of political differences





thecableng / 🏆 2. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

APC Seyi Makinde Operation Wetie Political Violence Nigeria Politics Opposition Parties Felix Morka Atiku Abubakar Peter Obi 2027 Elections

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

– Ondo governor warns APC aspirants ahead of primary electionsGovernor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo state, has warned aspirants of the All Progressives Congress (APC) against engaging in “do-or-die” politics ahead of the party’s primaries.

Read more »

‘Operation Wetie started from Ibadan’ — Seyi Makinde warns against one-party dominationSeyi Makinde, governor of Oyo, has invoked the violent political history of “Operation Wetie” to caution against moves towards one-party…

Read more »

Makinde Warns Against One-Party Rule, Cites 'Operation Wetie' ViolenceOyo State Governor Seyi Makinde cautioned against the dangers of one-party domination in Nigeria, referencing the violent 'Operation Wetie' era. Opposition leaders gathered in Ibadan and agreed to field a single presidential candidate in 2027. Pat Utomi highlighted the severe economic hardship facing Nigerians.

Read more »

2027 Elections: APC Governor vows to resist imposition of candidatesThe governor says President Bola Tinubu is the only APC presidential candidate recognised and endorsed by his state.

Read more »

APC Chieftain Dismisses Criticism Against Benue Governor, Asserts Public Support for Re-electionDaniel Onjeh, a key figure in the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its 2023 senatorial candidate for Benue South, has rejected growing criticism against Governor Hyacinth Iormem Alia, insisting that the people of Benue State are firmly behind his re-election. In a statement, Onjeh dismissed the attacks as desperate political maneuvers and highlighted the governor’s achievements, while also addressing internal party unity and reconciliation efforts ahead of the 2027 elections.

Read more »

APC Calls for Action Against Governor Makinde Over Inciting CommentsThe All Progressives Congress has urged security agencies to investigate and take action against Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde for alleged inciting remarks referencing historical violence. The APC also addressed claims of a drift towards a one-party state and criticized opposition leaders.

Read more »