The APC has accused the ADC and NDC of orchestrating violence, misinformation, and voter intimidation ahead of the 2027 elections, while the Senate calls for prosecution of offenders and the ADC demands proof.

The All Progressives Congress ( APC) has accused the African Democratic Congress ( ADC) and the Nigeria Democratic Congress ( NDC) of orchestrating a campaign of violence, misinformation, and voter intimidation ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The ruling party alleged that opposition elements are recruiting vulnerable young Nigerians to disrupt its rallies while their own children reside safely abroad. The APC also claimed that the opposition is using deepfakes, artificial-intelligence-generated images, fake news, sponsored protests, and other forms of propaganda to manipulate public perception of President Bola Tinubu and the APC. Dele Alake, spokesperson for the APC Presidential Campaign Council, made the allegations in a statement on Tuesday.

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He said the campaign council had previously warned the public prior to its October 24 campaign kick-off in Kaduna about alleged opposition plans to inject tension into the electoral process. Alake added: These unpatriotic and disingenuous plots by opposition elements have started unfolding. Their major objective is to deceive Nigerians and the international community by driving a narrative of discontent against President Tinubu.

The APC spokesperson alleged that the ADC and NDC have resorted to funding hoodlums armed with cudgels and banners to infiltrate APC rallies and chant Bamaiyi, a Hausa phrase meaning we do not want. He alluded to an incident in Abuja last Friday, where the presidential motorcade was pelted with stones near the Shehu Shagari Central Mosque in Garki, Abuja, shortly after the President observed Jumuah prayers. Alake described the act as an abhorrent and anti-democratic stunt.

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Vehicles Damaged As Convoy Stoned

Several vehicles were damaged during the confrontation, while videos circulating online showed people wielding sticks and chairs as they attacked NDC supporters. A day later, President Tinubu faced protests at the mosque where some worshippers chanted slogans against him as his convoy departed. Some chanted Ba ma yi, ba ma so, loosely translated as we do not support you, while others shouted, Tinubu Must Go.

Although a presidential aide initially disputed reports that the convoy was attacked, the Federal Capital Territory Police Command subsequently confirmed that 78 suspects had been arrested over the incident. The police said some individuals threw stones and other dangerous objects at the departing convoy, damaging several vehicles and injuring security operatives. The command also disclosed that Mr Tinubu had extended clemency to the suspects and directed that they be cautioned and released.

Despite the alleged provocation, Alake praised security operatives attached to the presidential convoy for exercising restraint during the incident. He also commended the fatherly disposition of President Tinubu, who has since directed the Police Command in Abuja to release those detained for the infraction. The police announced on Monday that following the President's intervention, the FCT police command had released 78 suspects arrested in connection with the Friday incident.

Alake expressed concern over alleged hostility toward APC members in the Southeast, lamenting that they are facing threats and being branded as saboteurs for declining to back the NDC presidential candidate, Peter Obi. He also condemned the nocturnal destruction of APC campaign billboards across various locations, labeling the acts as antithetical to democratic ideals. He reiterated the ruling party's commitment to peaceful, free, and fair elections and urged opposition leaders to cease exploiting Nigerian youths for political disruption.

Opposition Challenges APC Evidence

He said: We call on the ADC and NDC leaders to stop the dangerous conscription of ignorant young Nigerians for unwholesome political activities that put their lives at risk, while those leaders' own children luxuriate in splendour abroad. The ADC has challenged the APC to provide evidence for its alleged sponsorship of youths to disrupt campaigns. The party accused the ruling party of attempting to portray public anger over economic hardship as an opposition-sponsored campaign.

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ADC Presidential Campaign Council Director of Strategic Communication, Phrank Shaibu, questioned the APC's account of the alleged stoning of Tinubu's motorcade, saying that the Presidency had earlier denied the incident before the APC campaign council claimed some suspects were detained and later released on the President's directive. He said in a statement that attacks on campaigners, supporters, places of worship and public property should be investigated impartially.

Senate Urges INEC To Disqualify Violent Candidates

Meanwhile, the Senate has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to enforce the provisions of the Electoral Act by disqualifying candidates linked to electoral violence, irrespective of their party affiliations. It also urged the Police and other security agencies to investigate the attacks on President Tinubu, presidential candidates and their supporters, identify those responsible and prosecute them and their alleged sponsors.

The resolutions followed a motion sponsored by Senator Abdul Ningi (ADC, Bauchi Central) on the rising incidence of political violence, intolerance and attacks on political leaders and supporters across the country. The Senate condemned the attack on President Tinubu's convoy at the Shehu Shagari Central Mosque in Garki, Abuja, shortly after the President observed Jumuah prayers. Ningi warned that the growing incidents of political violence posed serious threats to national security, democratic participation and the peaceful elections.

He drew attention to attacks on the NDC presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and other stakeholders in Edo State, the violent disruption of a procession involving the NDC and Obidient Movement supporters in Asaba, Delta State, and the attack on the convoy of ADC presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, in Kebbi State. Senator Ali Ndume (APC, Borno South), who seconded the motion, described the attack on President Tinubu's convoy as an embarrassment to the country.

He said: What happened to Mr President is not an embarrassment against the president; it is an embarrassment to Nigerians. On a Friday, in a Mosque, it is wrong. He warned that political violence could escalate if urgent measures were not taken, urging security agencies to prohibit supporters from carrying dangerous objects such as knives and sticks to campaign grounds. Ndume also advocated the establishment of special courts to ensure speedy prosecution of offenders.

Last week, President Tinubu, who condemned the political violence, vowed to guarantee a conducive atmosphere for peaceful elections. He said despite the antics of mischief makers, the polls will be peaceful. The APC's allegations and the Senate's resolutions underscore the rising tensions ahead of the 2027 general elections, with calls for restraint and accountability from all sides.