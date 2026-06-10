Apata Appeals to Tinubu to Intervene in APC Primary Election Controversy

The member representing Somolu Constituency II in the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mr Samuel Apata, has appealed to President Bola Tinubu to intervene in the controversy surrounding the outcome of the All Progressives Congress, APC, primary election. Apata insisted that he was denied the party's return ticket despite emerging victorious at the poll.

The member representing Somolu Constituency II in the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mr Samuel Apata , has appealed to President Bola Tinubu to intervene in the controversy surrounding the outcome of the All Progressives Congress, APC, primary election, insisting that he was denied the party's return ticket despite emerging victorious at the poll.

Speaking during an interview in Lagos on Wednesday, Apata maintained that he won the primary election by a significant margin but was not recognised as the party's candidate for the 2027 election. The lawmaker expressed confidence that President Tinubu would ensure justice prevailed, describing himself as a loyal APC member who remains committed to the party's ideals and principles. According to him, the outcome announced after the primary did not reflect the votes cast by party members during the exercise.

He contested for the second-term ticket and won convincingly with 9,081 votes. It is unfortunate that someone who came a distant third, with only 677 votes, was eventually declared the candidate. He believes in party supremacy and due process. Personally, he is grateful to President Bola Tinubu for providing them with this APC platform but he wants his second-term ticket.

President Tinubu is a man of justice, and he is confident that he will look into this matter and ensure that the right thing is done. Apata recalled his long-standing involvement in politics, noting that he had previously contested twice for the chairmanship position of Bariga Local Council Development Area and had also sought election into the Lagos State House of Assembly on two occasions before eventually securing victory in 2023.

Highlighting his achievements in office, the lawmaker said he had facilitated several developmental projects in Bariga, including the rehabilitation of Ariyo and Grace streets, as well as the construction and renovation of six schools within the constituency. He stated that his experience in the legislature over the past three years had enhanced his capacity to serve the people more effectively and positioned him to deliver greater dividends of representation if given another mandate.

Apata reiterated his commitment to the APC and pledged continued support for the administration of President Tinubu, while expressing hope that the issues arising from the party's primary election would be resolved in line with justice and fairness. In a separate development, a top aide to Atiku Abubakar has described President Bola Tinubu as a master of making Nigerians poorer, while also referring to former President Muhammadu Buhari as a saint.

The aide, who made the comment on Wednesday, stated that Tinubu's policies had led to a significant increase in the prices of goods and services, making life difficult for many Nigerians. The aide also claimed that Tinubu's administration was corrupt and that the former President Buhari was now a saint because he was no longer in power.

The aide's comments come as the APC is facing internal crisis following the outcome of the party's primary election, with some members expressing dissatisfaction with the results. The crisis is likely to continue until the issues are resolved, with some members calling for the intervention of President Tinubu to resolve the matter.

Apata has appealed to President Tinubu to intervene in the controversy surrounding the outcome of the APC primary election, insisting that he was denied the party's return ticket despite emerging victorious at the poll. Speaking during an interview in Lagos on Wednesday, Apata maintained that he won the primary election by a significant margin but was not recognised as the party's candidate for the 2027 election.

The lawmaker expressed confidence that President Tinubu would ensure justice prevailed, describing himself as a loyal APC member who remains committed to the party's ideals and principles. According to him, the outcome announced after the primary did not reflect the votes cast by party members during the exercise. He contested for the second-term ticket and won convincingly with 9,081 votes. It is unfortunate that someone who came a distant third, with only 677 votes, was eventually declared the candidate.

He believes in party supremacy and due process. Personally, he is grateful to President Bola Tinubu for providing them with this APC platform but he wants his second-term ticket. President Tinubu is a man of justice, and he is confident that he will look into this matter and ensure that the right thing is done.

Apata recalled his long-standing involvement in politics, noting that he had previously contested twice for the chairmanship position of Bariga Local Council Development Area and had also sought election into the Lagos State House of Assembly on two occasions before eventually securing victory in 2023. Highlighting his achievements in office, the lawmaker said he had facilitated several developmental projects in Bariga, including the rehabilitation of Ariyo and Grace streets, as well as the construction and renovation of six schools within the constituency.

He stated that his experience in the legislature over the past three years had enhanced his capacity to serve the people more effectively and positioned him to deliver greater dividends of representation if given another mandate. Apata reiterated his commitment to the APC and pledged continued support for the administration of President Tinubu, while expressing hope that the issues arising from the party's primary election would be resolved in line with justice and fairness





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Samuel Apata Bola Tinubu APC Primary Election Lagos State House Of Assembly Politics Nigeria

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